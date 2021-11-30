3 nearly penny stocks to buy

Semiconductor shortages in the auto industry are casting a shadow over many UK shares like Trifast (LSE: TRI). This particularly nearly penny stock manufactures bolts, screws, and other fastenings for a variety of end markets. But making products for carmakers is the company’s single largest market.

Could this threat be baked into Trifast’s current valuation, however? I think it could. At current prices of 140p, the bolt-builder trades on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.2. This leaves a wide margin of error for earnings projections to miss, in my opinion (City analysts currently expect profits here to rocket 81% in the fiscal year to March 2022).

As a long-term investor I like Trifast a lot. Revenues might suffer in the near term if car manufacturing issues continue. But I think its sales outlook for this decade is pretty bright as demand for zero emissions vehicles booms. I also like the company’s exposure to other fast-growing end markets like energy, medical, and infrastructure.

A high-risk penny stock I’m looking at

Bingo hall operator Rank Group (LSE: RNK), which also trades at 140p, is a share that’s not the faint of heart. The gambling giant suffered a shocker in 2020 and early 2021 as the Covid-19 crisis forced the closure of its estate. The invasion of the omicron variant on these shores raises the spectre of fresh lockdowns in the weeks and months ahead, too.

It’s high risk, therefore, but I also think this almost penny stock could ultimately prove high reward. So it’s my opinion that the recent share price weakness could provide an attractive dip buying opportunity for my portfolio. The popularity of bingo in Britain has boomed in recent times and is expected to continue growing. This bodes well for Rank, which operates Mecca bingo halls along with the brand’s online portal.

I also like Rank’s exposure to the fast-growing online casino market under its Grosvenor masthead. Net gaming revenues here ballooned 12% during the three months to September.

Market day

Property listings specialist OnTheMarket (LSE: OTMP) trades barely above the penny stock limit, at 102p per share. It has ducked back towards its former territory as concerns over omicron have risen. Signs that home sales are falling sharply hasn’t exactly helped confidence in the company, either. Home sales dropped by more than half between September and October, according to HMRC.

The possibility that housing demand will continue to sink in 2022 due to economic uncertainty and the reinstatement of full-fat stamp duty is possible. It’s my opinion, however, that homebuyer interest — and consequently traffic at OnTheMarket — will remain strong as low interest rates and intense competition among lenders will remain in play. Significant government help for first-time buyers should also keep business ticking along nicely.

OnTheMarket is looking to capitalise on this opportunity by improving its website and its brand over the next 12 months, too. Like Trifast and Rank, I think this cheap UK share could help me make a lot of money.