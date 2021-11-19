2 cheap UK shares under £5 to buy right now!

I don’t think share investors like myself necessarily need to spend a fortune to build a brilliant stocks portfolio. Here are two top-quality UK shares (including one from the FTSE 100) I think could help me make a lot of money. Both change hands for less than £5 each.

A cheap UK medical share

I think spending on some choice healthcare shares could be a good idea. Many medical companies have suffered a torrid time over the past year as the pandemic has shattered the number of elective surgical procedures being carried out.

However, I think the long-term outlook for the sector remains extremely bright. In particular, soaring healthcare spending in developing markets provides plenty of opportunities for businesses.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LSE: AMS) is a cheap UK share I’m expecting to thrive. This company manufactures a range of wound treatment products that help repair, manage and close up damaged and cut tissue during and after surgery.

Its highly-developed technologies have made it one of the largest operators on the planet. Pleasingly, AMS has plenty of capital with which to continue developing cutting-edge treatments too.

It had more than £61m worth of cash on the balance sheet as of June, thanks to rebounding end markets in the first half of 2021. I’d buy this share despite the possibility that a surge in Covid-19 cases could put an end to its recent rebound. Revenues here jumped 28% year-on-year in the first half.

A FTSE 100 growth and dividend share

The FTSE 100 is packed with top-quality, low-cost shares for me to buy as well. One that’s attracting me with its exceptional value today is banking colossus HSBC Holdings (LSE: HSBA). This blue-chip stock trades on an ultra-low forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 9.4 times. It also carries an index-beating 4.8% dividend yield.

I think HSBC’s a great buy because of its focus on fast-growing Asian markets. In the short term, this could prove problematic as the recovery from Covid-19 is tipped to be slower in emerging regions like this. But, over a longer-term time horizon, I think this could pay off handsomely.

Economic growth in Asia is tipped to remain much stronger than in developed countries in the post-pandemic environment. This, allied with the low penetration of banking in many of the places where HSBC operates, could help deliver some monumental returns.

Analysts at McKinsey Company think total banking revenue pools in the region will grow between 7% and 8% per year over the next five years.

Sure, HSBC faces intense competition from smaller, more agile digital-led challenger banks in Asia. However, the bank has one of the industry’s most trusted brands.That’s something I feel could give it an edge against these new kids on the block.

The business is also investing heavily in its own digital operations. I think this could also could help me make a lot of cash over the next 10 years.