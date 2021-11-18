The Motley Fool

As the Centrica share price soars 50%, should I buy?

Christopher Ruane | Thursday, 18th November, 2021 | More on:

Saucepan on a gas hob
Image source: Getty Images.

Things have been looking up for shareholders in Centrica (LSE: CNA) lately. The Centrica share price has increased by 50% in under four months, and by the same amount over the past year.

Today it hit a new high for the past year. Should I add to the existing position in my portfolio?

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Why is the Centrica share price soaring?

I see two main reasons for the British Gas owner’s shares to have been heating up so fast.

One is external and the other pertains more directly to the company. The external factor is swings in pricing in the energy markets. Gas prices have moved around a lot lately, which a lot of investors presume is good for the company’s revenues and profitability. I think the reality is a bit more complex. Centrica doesn’t just sell gas, it buys it too. So while fluctuations in gas prices can help it, they also can pose a risk to its profits.

The second reason I see for the sharp rise in the Centrica share price is a reassessment by investors of its business prospects. While recent performance has been encouraging, longer term Centrica has been a rubbish share for me to hold. It has lost 66% of its value over five years and the once juicy dividend has been suspended. The company has shown some signs of getting into healthier shape once more, such as slashing the debt on its balance sheet. I think that has led many investors to question whether Centrica really still merits its low valuation. It may have problems as a company — customer losses and staff relations among them — but it remains a substantial business which if well run could potentially generate strong cash flows.

Unpredictable performance

With those winds behind it, I reckon the Centrica share price could continue to improve from here. If its full-year results in February affirm the positive trends seen at the interim level, I think that could lead to a positive rerating of the share valuation. In the months leading up to the results, as anticipation builds, so may the share price.

But Centrica shareholders such as myself have been burnt by the company disappointing investors on multiple occasions before. Is this time different? It could be — the company has reshaped itself, has a new strategy, is carrying less debt and could benefit from increased gas prices. But it certainly isn’t assured — management missteps including staff relations problems make me wonder how good the current Centrica leadership really is. Longstanding risks like a declining domestic customer base for British Gas remain a concern and there is a risk that the gas market overall will see growing curbs leading to lower revenues and profits in future.

My next move on the Centrica share price

Although I think the share price could increase further from today’s year high, I will not be buying any more Centrica shares for my portfolio at the moment. I remain wary of the company’s proven ability to disappoint shareholders even when things look good.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Christopher Ruane owns shares in Centrica. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Christopher Ruane