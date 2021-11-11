UK shares: 2 stocks to buy with £500 today

When I am looking for UK shares to buy, I like to focus on what I believe are the market’s best companies. By sticking with these high-quality stocks, I think I can improve my chances of earning a high return on my money.

UK shares to buy for growth

One of my favourite companies on the London Stock Market at the moment is animal pharmaceuticals group Dechra (LSE: DPH).

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50 Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains. But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times. Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval… We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio. Click here to claim your free copy now!

While this company is a little more expensive than the sorts of businesses I am usually attracted to, I think it is worth paying a premium to take part in its ongoing growth. At the time of writing, the stock is trading at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 42.

Considering its portfolio of unique products, I do not think this is too demanding. What’s more, Dechra’s growth has been nothing short of outstanding over the past six years. Net profit has grown tenfold since 2016.

Investors should never use past performance to guide future potential. However, in Dechra’s case, it shows the company has the skills and drive required to develop and market new animal treatments.

If this trend lasts and earnings continue to grow, I do not think I will regret paying a higher multiple for the shares today.

That being said, the organisation does not have exclusive rights over the animal pharmaceutical market. This is a competitive industry, and growth is not guaranteed. If Dechra fails to invest enough, it may struggle to maintain its market share.

Slow and steady

Infrastructure is not the most exciting sector. Nevertheless, investing in it is essential for countries around the world.

3I (LSE: III) manages a selection of infrastructure funds and private equity businesses. The company is unlikely to achieve the sort of growth Dechra has recorded over the past six years. However, I believe that as long as there is a demand for maintaining and growing infrastructure, 3I will have growth potential.

The company is also a dividend champion. Infrastructure and maintenance and construction contracts are usually inflation-linked. This suggests 3I’s profits should grow in line with inflation.

That also implies management could increase the company’s dividend at a similar rate, providing some protection in an inflationary environment. There is also potential for dividend growth as the infrastructure market expands.

At the time of writing, the stock supports a dividend yield of around 3%.

These are the reasons why I would buy the company for my portfolio of UK shares. It is a defensive income champion with the potential for substantial growth over the next few years.

Potential challenges the group could encounter include higher interest rates, which may increase the cost of its borrowings. Further coronavirus restrictions would also disrupt operations and reduce income.