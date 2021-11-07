The Motley Fool

What could the Rolls-Royce share price be worth in five years?

Rupert Hargreaves | Sunday, 7th November, 2021 | More on:

pensive bearded business man sitting on chair looking out of the window
Image source: Getty Images

Whenever I have covered the Rolls-Royce (LSE: RR) share price over the past few months, I have always highlighted that it could take years for the company to recover to 2019 levels of activity and profitability. This is a projection based on analysis by aviation experts. Their projections suggest the global aviation industry will not recover until 2023 at the earliest.

As Rolls’ largest and most profitable division is its civil aviation business, the company’s fortunes are, to a certain extent, closely linked to those of the aviation industry. Unfortunately, even though analysts predict a recovery by 2023, it could be several more years before the industry is confident enough to start placing orders for significant aircraft deliveries. Until these orders are in the pipeline, Rolls-Royce may continue to suffer. 

5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50

Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic… and with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.

But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be a daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.

Fortunately, The Motley Fool UK analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global upheaval…

We’re sharing the names in a special FREE investing report that you can download today. And if you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio.

Click here to claim your free copy now!

Still, as I have noted before, the group has other strings to its bow. Its defence division is a steady revenue generator. Meanwhile, the nuclear business could become a significant profit centre over the next decade. 

Considering all of these factors, I have been wondering how much the Rolls-Royce share price could be worth in five years.

Of course, it is difficult to predict the outlook for any company accurately, especially in such an uncertain environment. Nevertheless, by using what we know so far, I think it could be possible to place a ballpark figure on what the corporation could be worth in the best-case scenario.

Rolls-Royce share price valuation 

Due to the nature of the company’s business, valuing Rolls-Royce on profitability alone is quite challenging. The organisation has only earned a net profit in two of the last six years. However, between 2015 and 2019, the group reported positive free cash flow. So, that is the metric I will use to value the stock. 

In 2018 and 2019, the company generated an average annual free cash flow from operations of £800m. This was worth roughly 14.1p per share per annum. Based on the stock’s past trading history, it seems as if the market was willing to pay around 20 times free cash flow per share before 2020. 

Rolls’ management reckons the company can produce £750m of free cash flow in 2022, although some analysts have been questioning whether or not this is possible. A more realistic target might be 2023 or 2024, which would correspond with aviation experts’ projections for the sector’s recovery. 

Assuming the firm hits this forecast, and after taking into account the new shares issued last year to reinforce its balance sheet, I think the company has the potential to generate 11p per share in free cash flow within the next five years. A multiple of 20 times this figure suggests a price target of 220p within the next five years. 

Risks ahead 

These are just projections at this stage. Plenty could go wrong between now and 2024, which may force management to reconfigure cash flow projections. There is also no guarantee the aviation industry will ever recover to 2019 levels. 

Still, I think these numbers provide an interesting guide on how much the stock could be worth. That is why I would be happy to look past the company’s short-term headwinds and buy a speculative position for my portfolio. 

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves