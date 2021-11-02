BP share price drops on Q3 losses, while share buyback commences
BP (LSE: BP) revealed a third-quarter loss on Tuesday, after the previous quarter ended in profit. The market was not best pleased, and at the time of writing the BP share price is down 2.5%.
There were a number of one-offs in the reported figures though, and the energy giant revealed an underlying profit. On a statutory basis, we saw a replacement cost (RC) loss of $2,934m. But on an underlying basis, that swings to an RC profit of $3,322m. That’s ahead of the previous quarter.
The nine months produced an underlying RC profit of $8,750m, compared to a loss of $5,805m in the same period a year previously.
Reducing debt
BP’s net debt is reducing too. At $31,971m, it’s down from $32,706m at the end of the prior quarter, and from $40,379m at the same point the year before.
Chief executive Bernard Looney said the company is “delivering significant cash to strengthen our finances, grow distributions to shareholders and invest in our strategic transformation.”
On that front, BP also announce a new share buyback programme. The company said: “Taking into account surplus cash flow generated in the first nine months of the year after having reached the net debt target of $35bn, the maximum amount allocated to the programme is around $1.25bn for a period up to and including 7 February 2022.”
BP share price boost?
It’s all part of BP’s plan to distribute 60% of surplus cash flow in 2021.
Whether the buyback lends any significant support to the BP share price remains to be seen. But by reducing the number of shares in existence, future earnings and dividends will be less thinly spread.
5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50
Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic…
And with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.
But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.
Fortunately, The Motley Fool is here to help: our UK Chief Investment Officer and his analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global lock-down…
You see, here at The Motley Fool we don’t believe “over-trading” is the right path to financial freedom in retirement; instead, we advocate buying and holding (for AT LEAST three to five years) 15 or more quality companies, with shareholder-focused management teams at the helm.
That’s why we’re sharing the names of all five of these companies in a special investing report that you can download today for FREE. If you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio, and that you can consider building a position in all five right away.
Click here to claim your free copy of this special investing report now!
Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.