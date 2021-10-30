The Motley Fool

Here’s what I think investors are missing about the BP share price

Rupert Hargreaves | Saturday, 30th October, 2021 | More on:

Business man on stock market crash financial trade indicator background.
Image source: Getty Images

I can understand why some investors might look at the BP (LSE: BP) share price and decide to stay away from the company.

The group is one of the largest public oil producers globally, which used to be a huge asset. Today it is a liability.

One Killer Stock For The Cybersecurity Surge

Cybersecurity is surging, with experts predicting that the cybersecurity market will reach US$366 billion by 2028more than double what it is today!

And with that kind of growth, this North American company stands to be the biggest winner.

Because their patented “self-repairing” technology is changing the cybersecurity landscape as we know it…

We think it has the potential to become the next famous tech success story. In fact, we think it could become as big… or even BIGGER than Shopify.

Click here to see how you can uncover the name of this North American stock that’s taking over Silicon Valley, one device at a time…

As the world starts to move away from hydrocarbon energy, activists are targeting companies like BP for their role in climate change. So far, challenges against these organisations have been limited.

However, some analysts have speculated they could eventually be forced to pay to clean up their environmental damage. This is just speculation at this stage, but it shows how the tide is turning. 

With this potential threat lurking in the background, I can see why some investors would want to avoid BP. 

But there is far more to the company than its oil and gas production assets. This is what I think the mark is overlooking. 

Many different businesses

BP’s operations produce nearly two million barrels of oil per day. This is only part of the group’s operations. It also refines oil, makes petrochemical products, transports hydrocarbons and trades energy. That is without giving the company any credit for its rapidly expanding renewable energy business. 

I believe the world will reduce oil consumption over the next few decades. Nevertheless, there will still be a demand for products such as fertiliser and oil derivatives. Some forms of plastic are not going to go away anytime soon, and neither is asphalt or wax. Alternatives are being developed, but many are still in the early stages of development. 

And if the oil market closes overnight, BP’s energy traders may still be able to earn a profit for the company. 

Then there is the group’s growing renewable energy business. BP aims to establish a pipeline of renewable energy projects totalling 20GW by 2025 and 50GW by the end of the decade

What I think the market is missing is even if oil demand slowly declines over the next decade, BP should be able to replace lost profits from this business with sales from its renewable energy division.

It also seems unlikely demand for oil and gas will disappear entirely, considering how many products are based around hydrocarbons. 

BP share price outlook 

Put simply, I think the market is focusing too much on the worst-case scenario for the corporation. Instead, I would focus on BP’s ability to ride and grow with the energy transition. It has the financial resources and international footprint to become a leading renewable energy company while still meeting the demand for petrochemical products. 

That is why I would take advantage of the market’s current opinion of the stock. I would acquire the shares while they offer a 4.5% dividend yield and trade at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 7.8. 

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Rupert Hargreaves has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Rupert Hargreaves