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Home » Investing Articles » The best time to start a passive income ISA was yesterday – the second best is today

The best time to start a passive income ISA was yesterday – the second best is today

Andrew Mackie explores what investors are missing about building passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA and why starting earlier matters more than many realise.

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Andrew Mackie
Andrew started out on his journey as a private investor in late 2019, just months before the Covid crash. He has expertise across several different industries, including: banking, energy, materials, consumer goods, precious metals and technology. Andrew is a value investor who primarily looks for opportunities in industries and businesses that have been shunned by the Market. He applies a thematic approach to investing and does not invest in fads. His minimum holding period for any stock is five years. Andrew’s vast work experience across banking, insurance, energy, renewables, communications and public sector enables him to bring a unique perspective and insight into his investment analysis. Education: Degrees in law and management
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Woman riding her old fashioned bicycle along the Beach Esplanade at Aberdeen, Scotland.

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Building passive income in a Stocks and Shares ISA can look deceptively simple. Buy quality shares, reinvest the dividends, and allow compounding to build momentum over time.

But there’s one factor many investors still underestimate: how costly delaying can become. Even the best long-term investing strategy becomes less effective if investors spend years waiting for the ‘perfect’ moment to begin.

That’s because successful passive income investing relies not just on owning strong businesses, but also on giving those investments enough time to compound.

The hidden cost of waiting

Compounding is usually shown as an upward-sloping chart. Invest early, stay invested, and wealth can grow significantly over time.

But the chart below flips that idea around. Instead of showing how wealth grows, it shows how much of the full compounding opportunity is still available depending on when an investor starts.

The decline is steeper than many investors realise. Assuming a 7% annual return over 20 years, an investor starting today has 100% of the available compounding opportunity. Wait five years and that falls to roughly 71%. By year 20, only about 26% of the original compounding opportunity remains for someone just starting at that point.

That’s because compounding is exponential. The earliest years carry disproportionate weight, as returns themselves begin generating further returns over time. Once those early years are gone, they cannot be recovered.

Which is why building passive income is not just about selecting strong dividend shares. It’s also about giving those investments enough time to compound.

Chart created by author

Stock compounder

The good news is that compounding isn’t limited to high-growth or speculative stocks. High-quality dividend shares that steadily grow earnings and cash flows can also become powerful long-term wealth builders when given enough time.

One FTSE 100 stock I believe fits that description well is Aviva (LSE: AV.)

The insurer is often viewed primarily through its headline dividend yield of 6.3%. But that framing misses how the business actually creates long-term value.

A clear strategic shift towards capital-light businesses, including wealth management and insurance, is improving returns on capital. Put simply, less capital is now required to generate each pound of earnings.

In addition, the group has resumed share buybacks and set new three-year targets running to 2028, centred on more than £7bn of cumulative cash remittances and stronger returns on equity. These cash flows underpin the company’s ability to support and grow shareholder returns over time.

In effect, value is created at two levels: through direct distributions to shareholders, and through reinvestment into higher-return areas of the business. That’s what makes this more than just a yield story.

What could go wrong

As a large insurer, Aviva remains exposed to financial market conditions, including interest rates and equity markets. These can influence both investment returns and capital generation.

Longer-term assumptions around longevity and insurance liabilities also remain a structural feature of the business model. Mispricing these risks can significantly dent profits.

However, taken together, the shift towards higher-quality earnings and strong capital return potential means the shares still look like one to consider for long-term compounding portfolios.

And crucially, as the earlier chart showed, delaying investment can quietly reduce the compounding opportunity available over time — making the timing of getting started just as important as the stock itself.

Andrew Mackie has positions in Aviva Plc. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

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