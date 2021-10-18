3 UK shares to buy for growth

Recently, I’ve been looking for UK shares to buy for my portfolio that have growth potential. With that in mind, here are three growth shares I’d buy today from across the market.

UK shares for growth

The first company is a standout growth investment, in my eyes. Gambling group 888 Holdings (LSE: 888) has gone from strength to strength over the past few years. And it doesn’t look as if the enterprise is going to slow down anytime soon.

In the past few months, it’s launched a sportsbook division in the US and the transformational acquisition of William Hill International.

The combined group will be a global force to be reckoned with. Management estimates operating synergies could total £100m a year which will boost profitability.

Based on this growth potential, I’d acquire the stock for my portfolio today.

Due to the risks associated with gambling, this investment may not be suitable for all. The industry is heavily regulated and taxed, and there could be additional regulations on the horizon, which could impact 888’s growth.

Recovery shares to buy

As well as the growth champion 888, I’d also acquire Pearson (LSE: PSON) for my portfolio. This company has been in turnaround mode for a few years. The transformation has yielded mixed results, and the pandemic hasn’t help.

Nevertheless, it now appears the company’s back on track. According to its latest trading update, group revenue increased 10% for the nine months to the end of September.

Its virtual learning business is leading the charge. Revenues in this division increased 14%, and the new US learning app, Pearson+, was only launched in late July and now has more than 2m users.

As Pearson’s digital strategy continues to gain traction, I think the stock has significant growth potential. That’s why I’d buy the shares for my portfolio today.

Some challenges it could face as we advance include increasing competition and rising costs. There’s also no guarantee digital businesses will continue to grow as the world reopens.

Reopening play

The final company I’d buy for my portfolio of growth stocks is C&C Group (LSE: CCR). When the hospitality industry was shut down last year, this vertically integrated premium drinks company suffered a significant decline in sales and profits.

It’s taken a while to recover from this setback. The group’s still recovering, but it’s making solid progress.

Revenues in the first half of its 2022 financial year are expected to be €657m, compared with €398m in the same period last year and €896m pre-Covid. Thanks to this growth, management’s expecting a positive operating profit for the period.

C&C still has some way to go before the recovery is complete, but I’d buy the stock today to try and capitalise on the comeback.

Risks that may destabilise the recovery include further coronavirus restrictions and inflation, leading to reduced consumer spending.