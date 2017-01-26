GROWTH! Wait – don’t buy these shares just yet…

Most people will be familiar with the Zoopla property website from the quirky TV ads and truly unforgettable name. But did you know that Zoopla Property Group (LSE: ZPLA) also owns leading comparison website uSwitch, property website PrimeLocation, and The Property Software Group, the UK’s largest supplier of software and workflow solutions to the property industry?

Record revenues

The company benefits from its multi-brand and multi-channel approach, with each of its brands having a distinct market position and an unrivalled proposition, attracting over 50m visits to its websites and apps every month. After another year of phenomenal growth, surely it’s time to finally join the party and share in the success of this fast-growing digital media group?

Well, there’s certainly been no let-up in growth that’s for sure, with the FTSE 250-listed company announcing record levels of revenue in its full-year results for FY 2016. During the 12 month period to the end of September the group delivered revenues of £197.7m, that’s an impressive 84% jump on the previous year, with pre-tax profits climbing from £33.6m to £46.2m.

Shrewd acquisition

The £75m acquisition of Property Software Group was also hailed as transformational to the business, allowing it to offer the UK’s only end-to-end solution for property professionals, including software, workflow, CRM and marketing tools. The group now has significant cross-selling opportunities, with over 23,000 property partners taking at least one of its services.

Zoopla continues to grow its huge and highly-engaged audience, with over 600m visits to its websites and apps during the course of the last financial year. But, of course, all this comes at a price, with the shares trading at record levels earlier this month after a mammoth 66% share price surge since the start of last year. I think the shares are due a market correction, and investors should perhaps put Zoopla on their watchlist and wait to pounce on the next big pull-back.

Strong first half

Meanwhile, another UK-based firm that’s been growing rapidly in recent years is AIM-listed Scapa Group (LSE: SCPA). The group, based in Aston-under-Lyne, manufactures bonding products and adhesive components for applications in the healthcare and industrial markets. It has manufacturing plants around the world and sells mainly in countries within Europe, North America and Asia.

Scapa announced a strong set of first half results at the end of 2016, with growth in revenue, trading profit and margins. Revenue was up 13.5% to £135.4m, compared to £119.3m reported for the same period a year earlier, with trading profit up 27% to £12.7m, and margins improving to 9.4% from 8.4%.

Strong growth is forecast to continue, but the shares now look fully valued with a forward P/E rating of 24, thanks to a 65% rise over the past year. I would wait to buy on the dips for further long-term growth.