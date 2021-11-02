“My £2,000 per month side hustle has helped me save for my first family home!”

Image source: Getty Images

House prices in the UK increase year on year. By 2023, they’re expected to be a whopping 13% higher than current rates. Prices are now so high that many first-time buyers are struggling to afford a home using their main income stream alone. As a result, 64% of hopeful homeowners use a side hustle to generate the extra savings they need.

27-year-old Hashim Ruan has unlocked the key to side hustle success. The Londoner has managed to save up to £2,000 per month towards his first family home.

How did he manage to do this? Hashim uses Airtasker – an online job marketplace – to earn money by completing everyday tasks.

I asked Hashim about how he managed to turn his side hustle into a £2,000-per-month savings stream.

How I’m saving up to £2,000 per month with my side hustle

Before embarking on his side hustle journey, Hashim worked as a Digital Support Officer for Her Majesty’s Courts and Tribunals Services. However, the Londoner was made redundant during the pandemic.

This left him struggling to save up for his first family home. He signed up to Airtasker after seeing an ad on Facebook and it quickly became his main source of income.

On average, Hashim has been making £1,500-£2,000 per month with his side hustle. He explains that this figure represents his earnings for the summer months.

Due to the nature of the tasks he completes, the amount that he earns fluctuates depending on the time of year. Even in slower months, Hashim still manages to save up to £400 per month towards his first home.

To achieve his earnings, Hashim has been completing around three tasks per week and has built a trusted client base.

Airtasker is a marketplace in which people shop for ‘taskers’, as opposed to products. Skilled individuals, like Hashim, are able to generate a profile and advertise their services to those who may need tasks completed. According to Hashim, the platform offers all sorts of different jobs, including gardening, painting, DIY and delivery pickups to list just a few. Furthermore, many of the jobs pay excellent rates, which is ideal for first-time buyers who are looking to save.

Hashim explains that there are “plenty of people on Airtasker who are willing to pay a good price for good quality work,” and that it’s possible to get your first gig within 48 hours of setting up your profile. To achieve this, he recommends sending out as many task applications as possible (at least 20) and staying consistent.

When a job is complete, workers receive pay that is held with Airtasker Pay as well as a profile rating. A good profile rating will increase your chances of securing future jobs. Taskers with the best reviews tend to land the highest paying gigs, which means that they can earn more money.

Hashim’s advice for Airtasker success is to “stay professional and consistent with job offers”. By following his own advice, Hashim can now bring home up to £750 for a single job!

Hashim has now started his own design business, Helius Designs. The money that he managed to earn from his side hustle greatly improved his confidence and his mental health.

If you feel inspired by Hashim’s story, why not start your own side hustle? No specific experience is needed. You simply need to have a lucrative skillset and the ability to help people with their problems.

