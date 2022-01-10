How the UK economy outlook for 2022 could impact your pocket

A lot changed in 2021, and I’m sure 2022 will be just as eventful for the UK economy. Of course, no one has a crystal ball to predict exactly what’s going to happen. But there are some key themes we can expect to continue and carry over from the end of last year into this one.
Let’s explore these wider financial trends and how they could impact the money in your pocket over the next year. I’ll also cover plenty of tips to help you prepare and make the most of what’s ahead.
What is the outlook for the UK economy in 2022?
Although details of what we’ll face this year are not certain, we do have a sketched outline of what we can expect in some areas.
On top of that, I’m sure plenty of weird and wonderful unexpected events will permanently paint the canvas over the next twelve months! Here are some of the big themes in the UK economy that you can expect to see during 2022:
- Rising interest rates
- High inflation (that will hopefully stabilise)
- Strong house prices
- Investing attitudes becoming more conservative
How will the 2022 UK economy impact your finances?
Here’s how each of these big economic themes could affect you, and what you can do to prepare your finances.
1. Rising interest rates
Although the Bank of England base rate has gone up slightly to 0.25%, it’s unlikely to have much of an effect on even the best savings accounts. So you may have to look elsewhere to beat rising inflation with your savings.
The rate rise is likely to have an impact on mortgages. That’s because any change will surely be passed on by banks. However, rates are still at rock-bottom levels. So even a moderate increase shouldn’t make mortgage deals much different. But now could be a good time to go through your finances and check you’re set up with a top mortgage deal.
Elsewhere, rising interest rates are already impacting the investment economy in the UK and the US. This is largely affecting stock markets, which can be quick to react. As a result, investors are beginning to rotate at least some money out of riskier investments and into more stable options.
2. High inflation
Inflation played a big part in 2021, and the start of a new year doesn’t mean this issue will disappear.
Omicron-related restrictions are putting pressure on many companies, with staff having to isolate. This isn’t helping the lingering supply issues. The rolling back of coronavirus pandemic restrictions should help with some supply problems around staffing, but more freedom could also lead to a demand squeeze in some areas.
All signs point towards inflation still being a big talking point in the UK economy, at least for a while. Hopefully, things will settle down and get back to normal at some stage in the year. But we know energy prices are going to increase in spring, so make sure you’re leaving some extra room in your budget for higher utility bills.
3. Strong house prices
With low interest rates, cheap borrowing and inflation, buying a home is still an attractive way to use your cash.
I think the property market won’t be as hectic during 2022. But there will likely still be high demand for houses and low supply. So, strong house prices should play a key role in the UK economy in 2022.
Even if you own a home and can sell it for a good price, chances are that anything you want to buy will also have a high price tag. There aren’t any hints that the housing market is going to crash anytime soon, but who knows? Elevated prices mean that saving for a deposit can be tough. So make sure you’re using any tools available to you, such as the Lifetime ISA (LISA).
4. Investing strategies
You might want to sensibly invest your money to beat inflation. But rising interest rates can dampen the equity markets, which can lead to lower share valuations as it becomes more expensive for firms to borrow and grow.
One good option is using a top-rated share dealing account to look at UK shares. The economy is in a good place overall, and there are plenty of deals to be had if you’re an investor looking for value.
Remember that when buying shares, you may get out less than you put in. So make sure the rest of your finances are looking strong before you jump into the markets.
Paying credit card interest? Time to switch to a 0% balance transfer card.
If you can’t afford to clear your credit card balance at the moment and are paying monthly interest, then check to see if you can shift that debt to a new credit card with a long 0% interest free balance transfer period. It could save you money.
By transferring the balance of any existing card (or cards) to a new 0% card, you could be debt-free more quickly – since your repayments will go entirely towards clearing the balance of the debt you owe, and not on interest charges.
Discover our top-rated picks for 0% balance transfer credit cards here and check your eligibility before you apply in just a few minutes – it’s free and won’t affect your credit score.
Some offers on The Motley Fool UK site are from our partners — it’s how we make money and keep this site going. But does that impact our ratings? Nope. Our commitment is to you. If a product isn’t any good, our rating will reflect that, or we won’t list it at all. Also, while we aim to feature the best products available, we do not review every product on the market. Learn more here. The statements above are The Motley Fool’s alone and have not been provided or endorsed by bank advertisers. John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays, Hargreaves Lansdown, HSBC Holdings, Lloyds Banking Group, Mastercard, and Tesco.