These were the most bought shares by UK investors last week

We’re edging closer to the end of the year and investing interest is showing no signs of slowing down as the colder weather approaches. However, some shares are standing out against the darker skies.

In this article, I’m going to reveal the most bought shares by Hargreaves Lansdown investors last week and explain what these choices tell us about investor sentiment right now. Read on for some insight into the latest market movements.

What were the most bought shares by UK investors?

According to the latest investor information from Hargreaves Lansdown, these were the most bought stocks and shares on their platform last week:

Position Company 1 Rivian Automotive (RIVN) 2 International Consolidated Airlines Group (IAG) 3 Tesla (TSLA) 4 Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (SMT) 5 Lucid Group (LCID) 6 Rolls-Royce Holdings (RR) 7 easyJet (EZJ) 8 Imperial Brands Group (IMB) 9 Greatland Gold (GGP) 10 AstraZeneca (AZN)

What do these investment choices tell us?

It’s not a great surprise to see that Rivian stock tops this list, seeing as they had one of the most successful IPO’s (initial public offerings) ever.

Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have been doing well lately with lots of positive news. This is why you’ll also notice Tesla and Lucid amongst the top ten.

Scottish Mortgage took fourth place and is regularly one of the most popular investment trusts in the UK. But they’re the only fund that made it into the top 10 last week.

Aside from these shares, there’s quite a selection from travel to mining. It’s always positive to see some diversity and useful to know that UK investors are not just loading up on one industry or type of investment.

Are these shares still good investments?

Most of the shares on this list have solid long-term prospects, which is what you should be looking for as an investor.

The popularity of these shares will drive up the price in the short term. So if you’ve got your eye on one of these companies, it may be worth waiting for a better buying opportunity when they’re not in as much demand.

However, if you’re buying and holding for the long run (an approach we advocate here at The Motley Fool), short-term increases shouldn’t put you off. Because if you’re putting money into any of these shares, you should be hoping for the price to be higher in about five years’ time than it is today. There’s no need to worry about the next few days or weeks.

Is there anything else UK investors need to know?

If you’re planning on buying individual stocks, try and use a share dealing platform with low fees. This reduced cost can help your gains compound over time.

It’s also worth making use of an account such as the Hargreaves Lansdown stocks and shares ISA for investing in companies or buying funds. Using this tax wrapper will be a huge benefit over the long run because you’ll minimise the tax you pay.

The prices of shares move up and down continuously. This is why you should be more concerned about where the price might be in five years than where it might be tomorrow. Keep in mind that not every company will see their shares increase in value, so you may get out less than you put in.

