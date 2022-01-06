Get up to 12,000 Avios points with your American Express card!

Image source: Getty Images

American Express has launched a series of limited-time offers that will give some of the most generous welcome bonuses ever on British Airways American Express Cards. Read on to find out more.

Offer details

New American Express members will receive a welcome bonus of up to double the usual number of Avios points. Existing cardholders will receive up to 12,000 Avios points when they invite a friend.

The offers are available until 28 February 2022.

British Airways American Express Credit Card

People who sign up for the British Airways American Express Credit Card during the period will receive 10,000 Avios, which is double the usual sign-up reward of 5,000 Avios.

If the person signing up is invited by an existing member, the new cardholder will get 12,000 bonus Avios, double the normal 6,000 points.

The existing member who invited the person to sign up will receive 6,000 bonus Avios, up from 4,000.

There is also an exclusive offer available for British Airways Executive Club members. They will receive 20,000 Avios when they sign up for a card, up from the usual 10,000 Avios.

The offer for Executive Club members is available for less time than the other offers mentioned above. It expires on 22 February 2022.

To qualify for these bonuses, the new cardholder must spend £1,000 on the card in their first three months.

New cardholders will also receive 1 Avios point for every £1 spent on top of the welcome bonuses. This means new members will get an extra 1,000 points through spending the £1,000 required to qualify for the bonus.

British Airways American Express Premium Plus Card

New and existing British Airways American Express Premium Plus cardholders will also see big rewards during this offer period.

New customers that sign up in time will receive 40,000 bonus Avios. This is a 60% increase on the usual 25,000 Avios given as a welcome bonus.

Meanwhile, if a new customer is invited by an existing cardholder, the new customer will get 42,000 bonus Avios, up from the usual 26,000 Avios.

The existing member will receive 12,000 bonus Avios, up from 9,000.

There is also an exclusive offer for British Airways Executive Club members when they sign up for the card. They will earn 45,000 bonus Avios – an extra 15,000 bonus Avios than they would normally receive.

This offer is only available until 22 February 2022.

All bonuses on the British Airways American Express Premium Plus Card depend on the new cardholder spending £3,000 in their first three months.

New cardholders will also receive 1.5 Avios for every £1 spent on top of the welcome bonuses, further increasing the number of points new cardholders will receive.

Other details to consider

These offers follow the launch of the new British Airways American Express cards in September 2021. The launch was designed to make it quicker to earn Companion Vouchers and easier to redeem them. The cards were also given a new look as part of the re-launch.

The British Airways American Express Credit Card representative APR is 24.5% variable, and for existing British Airways American Express Premium Plus cardmembers it is 101.1% variable.

The British Airways American Express Premium Plus card has an annual fee of £250.

Could you be rewarded for your everyday spending? Rewards credit cards include schemes that reward you simply for using your credit card. When you spend money on a rewards card you could earn loyalty points, in-store vouchers, airmiles, and more.

About the author Katie Royals Katie is a financial journalist and personal finance writer. She writes on a range of topics including investing, insurance, and managing your money.