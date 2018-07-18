Yes, you really can get a credit card!
Everybody enjoys the freedom and flexibility of having a credit card, but unfortunately not everyone can get one.
Credit cards allow you to shop safely on the high street, online or over the phone, and buy more expensive items while spreading the cost over several months.
You also benefit from purchase protection when buying items between £100 and £30,000, in case the goods are faulty or the retailer goes bust.
Which is why it is so frustrating if you cannot get your hands on one, perhaps because you have had money problems in the past.
If your application has been…
Keep Reading
Everybody enjoys the freedom and flexibility of having a credit card, but unfortunately not everyone can get one.
Credit cards allow you to shop safely on the high street, online or over the phone, and buy more expensive items while spreading the cost over several months.
You also benefit from purchase protection when buying items between £100 and £30,000, in case the goods are faulty or the retailer goes bust.
Which is why it is so frustrating if you cannot get your hands on one, perhaps because you have had money problems in the past.
If your application has been turned down, the icount current account with prepaid Mastercard® might help.
It offers all of the above benefits, while avoiding the risks of running up debts you cannot afford to repay.
Credit cards for bad credit
The danger with standard credit cards is that it is all too easy to get carried away and borrow too much.
If you fall behind on your repayments this will show up on your credit report, making it hard to borrow money in future and locking you out of those eye-catching 0% credit card deals.
Even if you are in that position, the icount Mastercard® won’t turn you away, because it offers applicants 100% guaranteed acceptance.
Going mobile
The icount current account offers the advantages of a standard credit card.
You can use it in millions of shops and restaurants in the UK and overseas, anywhere that accepts Mastercard®.
It also lets you set up direct debits, standing orders and pay regular bills. You get free purchase protection as well.
The icount card also comes with a mobile app that gives you an instant account summary, or you can request text alerts showing your balance and last five transactions.
Travel companion
If travelling overseas, you can get commission-free money at excellent exchange rates by applying for Cashplus Euro and Dollar currency cards at no extra cost, which compare with the best travel credit card offers.
You can even order multiple cards, ideal for sharing money with family and friends, or keeping personal spending separate from business expenses.
This prepaid credit card could even be a safe way of giving your children pocket money, and tracking their spending.
There are charges for taking out the icount card and signing up to these extra services, so make sure you know exactly what you are going to pay, and compare them against similar credit card deals.
Low risk
Like other credit cards to build credit, the icount prepaid Mastercard® helps you steadily repair your credit report, provided you keep up with all your monthly repayments.
The one thing you cannot do is borrow on the card but can only spend money you have previously loaded, say, from your salary or benefits payment, or via bank transfer or Post Office top-up.
‘No credit check’ credit cards such as this one offer the benefits of plastic, without the worry of running up yet more debts.
Apply Now
5 Things You MUST Check Before You Apply For A Credit Card
Thanks to the research we've done for you, you should have a good idea of which credit card suits your needs best. Now there's just one more important page you need to read: "5 Things You MUST Check Before You Apply For A Credit Card" is a special report from The Motley Fool, and it's completely free!
This expertly prepared report will inform you how to repair your credit history, explain why your credit report may contain errors and how you can fix these, as well as guide you through exactly how the UK credit scoring system works and why you need to understand it. All that's left to do is click here for access, and it won't cost you a penny!
The Motley Fool receives compensation from some advertisers featured on this page. Please know that our opinions and ratings are not influenced by compensation. Our editorial and premium services teams may cover some of the companies who advertise on our site. Our investing editorial and share picking operations are completely separate from personal finance editorial, and one does not influence the other. The statements above are The Motley Fool’s alone and have not been provided or endorsed by bank advertisers.