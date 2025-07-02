Some believe the sluggish performance of the Vodafone share price is linked to the telecoms giant’s large debt. Our writer reviews the evidence.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

The Vodafone share price just hit a 52-week high! But is the group’s debt still a drag?

The content of this article is provided for information purposes only and is not intended to be, nor does it constitute, any form of personal advice. Investments in a currency other than sterling are exposed to currency exchange risk. Currency exchange rates are constantly changing, which may affect the value of the investment in sterling terms. You could lose money in sterling even if the stock price rises in the currency of origin. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, and may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection as in the UK.

When investing, your capital is at risk. The value of your investments can go down as well as up and you may get back less than you put in.

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources , and more. Learn More .

Although the Vodafone (LSE:VOD) share price has fallen 39% since June 2020, it recorded a 52-week high on 1 July. But over the past 12 months or so, the stock’s been in a bit of a holding pattern. It’s almost as though investors are waiting for something to justify them pushing the share price in one direction or the other.

A new approach

In January 2023, when Margherita Della Valle took over as chief executive, she promised change. Since then, she’s overseen the disposal of a number of underperforming businesses and a slimline version of Vodafone has emerged.

As well as funding a share buyback programme, the disposal proceeds have been used to reduce the group’s debt. Its large borrowings have often been cited as one of the reasons why its share price has been in steady decline. In 2022, The Guardian euphemistically described the group’s debt pile as “remarkable”.

But in the world of mergers and acquisitions, debt’s an important factor when it comes to valuing a business. That’s because, typically, a buyer will have to take on the target company’s borrowings. This led to the creation of enterprise value (EV) — calculated as a company’s market cap plus borrowings less cash.

A bit of number crunching

However, debt in itself isn’t necessarily a problem. As anyone with a mortgage will know, it’s the ability to repay debt that matters. And when interest rates start to rise, it puts considerable pressure on household incomes. And it’s no different for Vodafone. During the year ended 31 March 2025 (FY25), its interest costs were £2.7bn — an increase of 18.8% on FY24.

To help assess debt relative to earnings, I’ve calculated EV/EBITDAaL (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation, after leases) for the FTSE 100’s three telecoms companies to see how they compare.

And this tells me that Vodafone’s debt isn’t too far out of line with that of its peers.

Measure Vodafone BT Airtel Africa Market cap (£bn) 19,047 19,311 6,592 Total debt (£bn) 45,636 23,333 4,352 Cash (£bn) (9,447) (258) (401) Enterprise value (£bn) 55,236 42,386 10,543 EBITDAaL (£bn) 9,360 8,100 1,444 EV/EBITDAaL 5.9 5.2 7.3 Source: company reports and London Stock Exchange at 1 July / amounts converted using exchange rates at 1 July

A look back in time

I think it’s also worth noting that the group’s debt has been much higher.

In January 2000, Vodafone became the UK’s largest listed company, with a market cap of approximately £145bn. And its balance sheet at 31 March 2000, disclosed total borrowings of €74.9bn. Its net debt of €61.4bn was over 45% higher than it is today.

But during FY00, the group reported EBITDAaL of €14.9bn. And its EV/EBITDAaL was 19.6. If this was applied today, Vodafone would be worth £183bn — over eight times more!

Final observations

This tells me that even if investors have some concerns over the group’s indebtedness, there are other factors at play.

I suspect that its falling profit in Germany is the biggest concern. And it’s unclear how the merger of its UK operations with Three is going to affect the group’s performance.

But there are some signs that it may have turned the corner. Its service revenue has risen for three successive quarters. Vodafone’s also doing well in Africa. And although the dividend was cut by 50% in 2024, the stock’s still yielding an above-average 4.9%.

Also, during the course of FY25, net debt fell by 17%. And there should be further reductions when the restructuring is complete.

For these reasons, I think value investors could consider taking a stake.