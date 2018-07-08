How to clear your credit record and get a 0% credit card

You can take out the icount prepaid Mastercard® even if you have been turned down for current accounts or credit cards from mainstream banks.

Don’t despair if you find yourself in that position, because the icount current account with prepaid Mastercard® can help.

Otherwise you will struggle to qualify for the best credit card deals, or be rejected altogether.

To qualify for one of those tempting 0% credit cards you need a squeaky clean credit record.

There are plenty of great credit card deals on the market today but unfortunately, they are not available to everyone.

You can take out the icount prepaid Mastercard® even if you have been turned down for current accounts or credit cards from mainstream banks.

This is one of the most straightforward, ‘no credit check’ credit cards to apply for, with instant 100% guaranteed approval and no anxious wait to see if you will be approved.

This is possible because you do not actually borrow money on the card, but only spend money you have previously transferred.

You can load up the icount Mastercard®, say, from your salary or benefits payments, bank transfer or Post Office top-up.

Then you can use it in the same way as any other Mastercard®, making this one of the best credit cards for bad credit.

Perfect plastic

The icount current account with prepaid Mastercard® helps repair your credit record, by giving you the opportunity to show other lenders you know how to handle plastic.

By making every monthly payment, you can demonstrate your problems were a one-off and are now behind you.

This also gives you the discipline of managing a form of credit, without the fear of running up debts you cannot afford to repay.

If you are looking for credit cards to build credit, this could be the place to start.

Repair job

It is all too easy to have money problems these days, given the squeeze on wages and rising cost of living.

Losing your job, falling ill or a delayed payment for universal credit could all leave you facing a shortfall on your rent or mortgage, or any other payment such as a mobile phone bill.

If you miss just one regular monthly payment that will show up on your credit record, and stay there for six years.

This makes borrowing money harder in future, but icount can help repair the damage.

If you meet every monthly card payment on time, icount will automatically report your success to the credit reference agencies. Just make sure you maintain your other payments as well.

Low charges

The icount current account with prepaid Mastercard® comes with a choice of charging structures, so you can choose the right one for your own personal usage.

Regular daily users could pay a low monthly fee of £9.95 plus 50p for ATM cash withdrawals, while occasional users might prefer the pay-as-you-go option with no standing charge.

Back on track

Either way, this is a small price to pay for rebuilding your credit record. Once you have done that, you can start applying for those juicy 0% credit card deals with confidence!