Best supermarket credit cards
If you are looking to compare credit cards, shop around to see what your favourite supermarket has on offer. Supermarket credit cards allow you to collect points on your spending in-store and elsewhere. Given the vast sums we spend at the likes of Sainsbury’s and Tesco, these could be some of the best cashback credit cards to have in your pocket. Check it out.
Tesco Clubcard Credit Card for Purchases
Good for: Tesco shoppers who want to collect extra points
Tesco combines one of the best 0% purchase credit cards with extra Clubcard points when you sign up. After that, you can collect points both on your spending in store, and everywhere else (at a lower rate). Every little helps, especially since Tesco is still the UK’s most popular grocery store.
|
Balance transfer offer
|
None
|
Introductory purchases offer
|
0% for up to 20 months
|
Representative APR on purchases
|
18.9%
|
Credit requirement
|
Good
|
Initial bonus
|
1,000 Tesco Clubcard points on acceptance
|
Points and rewards
|
One point for every £4 spent in Tesco and 1 point for £8 elsewhere
Sainsbury’s Bank Dual Offer Credit Card
Good for: 0% balance transfers and purchases, plus Nectar points
You can taste the difference with this great interest-free credit card deal from Sainsbury’s Bank, which is a 0% balance transfer credit card and 0% purchase credit card rolled into one, offering a generous 27-month introductory rate in both cases. This card will be particularly tempting for regular Sainsbury’s shoppers, who can also earn Nectar bonus points on top, including on fuel.
|
Balance transfer offer
|
0% for 27 months (2.90% fee)
|
Introductory purchases offer
|
0% for 27 months
|
Representative APR on purchases
|
18.9%
|
Credit requirement
|
Good
|
Points and rewards
|
Earn up to 5,000 bonus Nectar points on Sainsbury’s shopping in your first 2 months. Thereafter 2 Nectar points for every £1 spent on Sainsbury’s shopping and fuel, and 1 point for every £5 elsewhere.
John Lewis/Waitrose Partnership Card
Good for: Regular shoppers at these two high street favourites
Get something back every time you go shopping at ‘Never Knowingly Undersold’ John Lewis and upmarket grocery chain Waitrose. You also pick up points on all your other spending, which are converted into vouchers to spend in the two stores. This is one of the better 0% credit cards, with a balance transfer credit card introductory rate of 18 months, combined with 0% purchase credit card benefits.
|
Balance transfer offer
|
0% on balance transfers for 18 months (2.9% fee)
|
Introductory purchases offer
|
0% on purchases for nine months
|
Representative APR on purchases
|
18.9%
|
Credit requirement
|
Good
|
Opening bonus
|
£10 voucher when you spend £500 in the first 90 days
|
Points and rewards
|
Earn 1 point for every £1 you spend in John Lewis or Waitrose, or for every £2 anywhere else MasterCard is accepted. Points are converted into John Lewis and Waitrose vouchers
The Asda Cashback Credit Card
Good for: Asda shoppers who love a little cash back
If you shop regularly at Asda, this card is for you. You get 1% cash back on all your spending in Asda stores, Asda Living, Asda petrol stations and online at George.com. You also get unlimited cashback on everything you spend, anywhere, although at a much lower rate of 0.2%. Asda combines this with the benefits of a balance transfer credit card, charging 0% for 12 months.
|
Balance transfer offer
|
0% balance transfers for 12 months (3% fee)
|
Introductory purchases offer
|
0% on purchases of £200 or more at George.com
|
Representative APR on purchases
|
19.9%
|
Credit requirement
|
Good
|
Points and rewards
|
1% cashback on all Asda spend, plus 0.2% cashback on all other purchases. Given as vouchers to spend at Asda or online at George.com.
