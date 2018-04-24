MENU

Best Tesco credit card

Harvey Jones | Tuesday, 24th April, 2018

Image source: Tesco Bank.

Grocery chain Tesco is not just the UK’s largest supermarket, it is also one of the country’s most popular credit card issuers.

Tesco offers a trolley-load of tasty deals for those looking to compare credit cards, including a best buy balance transfer credit card deal with one of the longest introductory rates in the country, and generous 0% purchase credit cards as well.

It also offers a low APR credit card, as well a top offering for those comparing deals on credit cards for bad credit. These four best credit card deals might just be Tesco’s finest.

Tesco Bank Balance Transfer Credit Card

Good for: Maximum length 0% balance transfer

Tesco Clubcard Credit CardTesco’s balance transfer credit card leads the pack for those keen to transfer an existing card balance for the maximum possible period, with an 0% introductory rate lasting a market-leading 36 months. The card also gives you a three-month 0% introductory rate on purchases, followed by an APR of 18.9%. You can collect Clubcard points on your spending in Tesco stores and everywhere else.

Balance transfer period

0% for 36 months (with 2.69% fee)

Introductory purchases

0% for 3 months

Purchase APR

18.9%, subject to status

Credit requirement

Good

Annual fee

None

Extra benefits

1 Tesco Clubcard point for every £4 spent (£4 min) in Tesco and 1 point for every £8 (£8 min) outside Tesco

Tesco Bank All Round Card

Good for: One of few zero percent credit cards with no transfer fee

Tesco Clubcard Credit CardTesco Bank All Round Card offers the combined attraction of a 0% balance transfer card and those tempting 0% purchase credit cards. In both cases, the introductory interest-free credit card rate lasts 12 months. What makes this card really stand out is that there is no fee on the transfer you balance from your existing card. Alternatively, Tesco offers an all-round card with a longer 15-month introductory period and a still competitive 0.85% transfer fee. Two great all-round deals with Tesco Clubcard points, too.

Balance transfer period

0% 12 months (zero balance transfer fee)

Introductory rate on purchases                                 

0% for 12 months

Representative APR on purchases

18.9%, subject to status

Credit requirement

Good

Annual fee

None

Points and reward

One point for every £4 spent in Tesco and 1 point for £8 elsewhere

Tesco Low APR Card

Good for: Rock bottom APR and Clubcard points

Tesco Clubcard Credit CardThe problem with 0% credit cards is that even the longest introductory rate ultimately comes to an end, at which point you will suddenly find yourself paying an APR of 18.9% or more. That is not an issue with the Tesco Low APR Card. One of the more competitive credit card deals for those wanting the lowest possible APR, it has a representative rate of just 5.9% on purchases, and it still lets you collect Tesco Clubcard points.

Balance transfer offer

None

Introductory rate on purchases                                 

0% for first month

Representative APR on purchases

5.9%, subject to status

Credit requirement

Good

Annual fee

None

Extra benefits

One point for every £4 spent in Tesco and 1 point for £8 elsewhere

Tesco Foundation Card

Good for: Rebuild credit and earn Clubcard points

Tesco Clubcard Credit CardIf comparing credit cards for bad credit, make sure the Tesco Foundation Card is on your shopping list.

This is one of the best credit cards to build credit, for those with a damaged credit rating, a history of impaired or poor credit, or no credit record at all. This could help you get back on track, with flexible monthly payments from £25, and credit limits ranging from £250 to £1,500, with a representative APR 27.5%.

The Foundation card also offers email and text repayment alerts, a mobile app to help you stay on top of spending, and support from credit service Noddle.

Introductory offer period

None

Representative APR

27.5%

Credit limit

Between £250 and £1,500, subject to status

Credit requirement

£5,000 annual income, £25 monthly repayment. Ideally, no County Court Judgment (CCJs) in past 18 months and no account closed in past year due to missed repayments

Annual fee

None

Financial help

Text and email alerts to prevent missed payments, plus help to understand your credit score from Noddle

Extra benefits

One point for every £4 spent in Tesco and 1 point for £8 elsewhere
     

Want To Retire Early?

Do you want to retire early and give up the rat race to enjoy the rest of your life? Of course you do, and to help you accomplish this goal, the Motley Fool has put together this free report titled "The Foolish Guide To Financial Independence", which is packed full of wealth-creating tips as well as ideas for your money.

The report is entirely free and available for download today, so if you're interested in exiting the rat race and achieving financial independence, click here to download the report. What have you got to lose?

See all posts by Harvey Jones