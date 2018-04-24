Best Tesco credit card

It also offers a low APR credit card, as well a top offering for those comparing deals on credit cards for bad credit . These four best credit card deals might just be Tesco’s finest.

Tesco Bank Balance Transfer Credit Card

Good for: Maximum length 0% balance transfer

Tesco’s balance transfer credit card leads the pack for those keen to transfer an existing card balance for the maximum possible period, with an 0% introductory rate lasting a market-leading 36 months. The card also gives you a three-month 0% introductory rate on purchases, followed by an APR of 18.9%. You can collect Clubcard points on your spending in Tesco stores and everywhere else.

Balance transfer period 0% for 36 months (with 2.69% fee) Introductory purchases 0% for 3 months Purchase APR 18.9%, subject to status Credit requirement Good Annual fee None Extra benefits 1 Tesco Clubcard point for every £4 spent (£4 min) in Tesco and 1 point for every £8 (£8 min) outside Tesco

Tesco Bank All Round Card

Good for: One of few zero percent credit cards with no transfer fee

Tesco Bank All Round Card offers the combined attraction of a 0% balance transfer card and those tempting 0% purchase credit cards. In both cases, the introductory interest-free credit card rate lasts 12 months. What makes this card really stand out is that there is no fee on the transfer you balance from your existing card. Alternatively, Tesco offers an all-round card with a longer 15-month introductory period and a still competitive 0.85% transfer fee. Two great all-round deals with Tesco Clubcard points, too.

Balance transfer period 0% 12 months (zero balance transfer fee) Introductory rate on purchases 0% for 12 months Representative APR on purchases 18.9%, subject to status Credit requirement Good Annual fee None Points and reward One point for every £4 spent in Tesco and 1 point for £8 elsewhere

Tesco Low APR Card

Good for: Rock bottom APR and Clubcard points

The problem with 0% credit cards is that even the longest introductory rate ultimately comes to an end, at which point you will suddenly find yourself paying an APR of 18.9% or more. That is not an issue with the Tesco Low APR Card. One of the more competitive credit card deals for those wanting the lowest possible APR, it has a representative rate of just 5.9% on purchases, and it still lets you collect Tesco Clubcard points.

Balance transfer offer None Introductory rate on purchases 0% for first month Representative APR on purchases 5.9%, subject to status Credit requirement Good Annual fee None Extra benefits One point for every £4 spent in Tesco and 1 point for £8 elsewhere

Tesco Foundation Card

Good for: Rebuild credit and earn Clubcard points

If comparing credit cards for bad credit, make sure the Tesco Foundation Card is on your shopping list.

This is one of the best credit cards to build credit, for those with a damaged credit rating, a history of impaired or poor credit, or no credit record at all. This could help you get back on track, with flexible monthly payments from £25, and credit limits ranging from £250 to £1,500, with a representative APR 27.5%.

The Foundation card also offers email and text repayment alerts, a mobile app to help you stay on top of spending, and support from credit service Noddle.

Introductory offer period None Representative APR 27.5% Credit limit Between £250 and £1,500, subject to status Credit requirement £5,000 annual income, £25 monthly repayment. Ideally, no County Court Judgment (CCJs) in past 18 months and no account closed in past year due to missed repayments Annual fee None Financial help Text and email alerts to prevent missed payments, plus help to understand your credit score from Noddle Extra benefits One point for every £4 spent in Tesco and 1 point for £8 elsewhere