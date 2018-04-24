Best Barclays credit card

If you are looking to compare the best credit cards , you can’t…

Barclaycard also has an option for those wanting credit cards for bad credit, as well as what could be one of the most generous rewards credit card deals around.

Its current batch of credit card offerings are highly competitive, including one of the UK’s longest balance transfer credit card introductory rates, and a strong offering on 0% purchase credit cards.

Rather than relying on its name and reputation, Barclaycard seems determined to retain its competitive edge by matching the best credit card deals on the market.

Barclaycard Platinum 35 month balance transfer

Good for: Market-leading 0% balance transfer credit card

Barclaycard is the UK’s best-known credit card issuer and this Platinum balance transfer card shows why, with a 0% introductory rate for 35 months. The 3.5% transfer fee looks pricey but you get an immediate refund, which cuts it to 1.85%, lower than most. As an extra perk, you get £20 cashback when transferring a balance of £1,000 or more within 60 days of opening an account, an offer ending on 14 May 2018. You also pay zero interest on purchases for a generous six months. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, with annual income of £20,000 or more. If you can match that, Barclaycard has still got it.

Balance transfer period 0% for first 35 months (with 1.85% transfer fee Introductory purchases 0% for 6 months Purchase APR 19.9%, subject to status Credit requirement Excellent/good Annual fee None Extra benefits Partial refund of balance transfer fee plus £20 cashback

Barclaycard Platinum 27 month 0% interest purchase and balance transfer offer

Good for: Interest-free credit card for purchases and balance transfers

This version of the Barclaycard Platinum does exactly what it says on the tin: combining the charms of 0% purchase credit cards and a 0% balance transfer card, for 27 months each. The transfer fee is relatively low, reduced to just 1.45% by an initial rebate. You also £20 cash back when transferring £1,000 or more with 60 days, offer ends on 14 May 2018. Once again, Barclaycard Platinum shows its mettle.

Balance transfer period 0% for 27 months (3.5% transfer fee reduced to 1.45%) Introductory purchases 0% for 27 months Representative purchase APR 19.9%, subject to status Credit requirement Excellent/good Annual fee None Extra benefits £20 cash back when transfer £1,000 or more with 60 days

Barclaycard Freedom Rewards Card

Good for: Free and easy 0% credit card with a point to prove

Barclaycard Freedom is one of the best rewards credit card deals in the UK today. As if that was not enough, it is also a combined balance transfer credit card and 0% purchase credit card, both lasting 12 months A slightly higher APR than other Barclaycard deals means it works best for those who clear their balance each month. You collect points whenever you use the card, with no limit on how many you can collect, and spend them online, on the high street, or at cinemas, theatres, zoos or your favourite pizza restaurant. Tuck in!

Introductory balance transfer deal 0% for 12 months on transfers made in first 60 days (fee 2.9% reduced to 0.15%) Introductory purchases offer 0% for 12 months Representative APR on purchases 21.9%, subject to status Credit requirement Excellent/good Annual fee None Rewards Each £1 spent at UK supermarkets, petrol stations and Transport for London earns 2 points, plus 1 point everywhere else. £5 vouchers for each 1,750 Freedom points to spend at more than 70 partners including Amazon, Argos, Boots, Debenhams, M&S and Topshop, or many cinemas and restaurants

Barclaycard Initial

Good for: New borrowers or those with past credit problems

Sometimes having no credit history can almost be as big a problem as having a damaged credit record, as lenders don’t know how to judge your application.

If you’re in that position, Barclaycard Initial can get you started. One of the best credit cards to build credit, it is designed for people with limited or no credit history, as well as those with prior problems. It also numbers among the UK’s 0% purchase credit cards, with 0% interest for the first three months (avoid the temptation to rack up more debt you cannot repay). Initial representative APR start at 34.9% but may reduce after a year, provided you make all minimum payments on time and stay within your credit limit.

Introductory offer 0% interest on purchases for first three months Credit limit Between £150 and £1,200, subject to status Representative APR on purchases 34.9% variable, subject to status and credit checks. May be reduced after a year if you manage card sensibly. Credit requirement Earnings over £3,000, must be employed, not have been made bankrupt in the last six years, maximum one CCJ, no recent missed bill payments Annual fee None Extra benefits Free text and email alerts to help you stay on track, manage your money through a mobile app, exclusive entertainment perks

Barclaycard low-rate Platinum credit card

Good for: Simple low-rate plastic

Sometimes it pays to keep things simple. If you subscribe to that philosophy, you might want to sign up to the Barclaycard low-rate Platinum credit card, which charges a simple 6.9% interest rate on all of your purchases and balance transfers.

Introductory offer No interest-free introductory rate but no fee on balance transfers in first 60 days (3% thereafter) Representative APR on purchases 6.9%, subject to status Credit requirement Excellent/good Annual fee None