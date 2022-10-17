Home » Investing Articles » 5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Monday 17 Oct 2022

5 things to watch on the FTSE 350 on Monday 17 Oct 2022

The FTSE 350 outlook remains jittery…

The Motley Fool
Latest posts by The Motley Fool (see all)
Published
Hand flipping wooden cubes for change wording" Panic " to " Calm".

Image source: Getty Images

Will the markets be sufficiently reassured by the government’s latest dramatic u-turn? The pound has picked up a little, but analysts are apparently expecting another week of uncertainty for the FTSE 350.

Calmer week?

The FTSE 100 gained 9 points Friday to finish on 6,859 points. Overall, that was a 1.9% loss on the week, which is better than things were looking on Wednesday after six straight days of losses.

Ocado was the biggest winner on Friday with a 4.8% gain, but only after a lengthy losing trend.

The FTSE 350 put on 7 points the same day to end at 3,776 points, down a similar 1.9% over the week. Wizz Air led the mid-cap FTSE 250 index on Friday with an 8.4% increase. International Distributions Services (previously known as Royal Mail Group) showed the biggest fall, of 10.5%.

US market falls

US markets dropped on Friday after inflation figures came in higher than expected. The S&P 500 fell 87 points (2.4%) on the day to finish the week at 3,583 points.

The Nasdaq high-tech index lost a whopping 328 points (3%) to dip as low as 10,321 points. That’s only 233 points above its 52-week low.

Week ahead

There’s little company news coming our way Monday, except for a trading update from Hargreaves Lansdown. But we’ll have some key updates during the week.

Full-year results from housebuilder Bellway are due Tuesday. The figures will only take us up to the company’s year-end in July. But hopefully we’ll also get some idea of how the market has been going since then.

We’ll have the latest from the mining sector too, with trading updates from Rio Tinto on Tuesday, followed by Antofagasta and BHP Group on Wednesday. Centamin reports on its third quarter on Thursday.

Oil and gold

Oil has remained reasonably steady, with the price of a barrel of Brent Crude hanging around the $92.50 level.

The gold price, meanwhile, has fallen back from recent highs and now stands at $1,655 per ounce. That’s some way back from its year high of $2,113.

Brokers

Brokers remain largely neutral on mining stocks, but they mostly have positive price targets for them. JP Morgan Cazenove, for example, has set a target of 5,450p on Rio Tinto, currently priced at 4,752p.

Deutsche Bank has slashed its target price for Boohoo Group from a previous 140p to just 36p. The shares currently sell for 38.7p

Should you invest, the value of your investment may rise or fall and your capital is at risk. Before investing, your individual circumstances should be considered so you should consider taking independent financial advice.

The Motley Fool UK has recommended Hargreaves Lansdown, Ocado Group, and boohoo group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

More on Investing Articles

Entrepreneur on the phone.
Investing Articles

At 42p, is now the time to buy Lloyds shares?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Lloyds shares have fallen by 12% this year, yet its profits may be about to surge by double-digits! Is now…

Read more »

Investing Articles

There are no no-brainers in investing

| Owain Bennallack

The lesson of history is not that every decade you get a ‘no-brainer’ chance to dust down your Warren Buffett…

Read more »

Young brown woman delighted with what she sees on her screen
Investing Articles

Are these the best FTSE 100 shares for the electric vehicle revolution?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Here are two FTSE 100 shares supporting the electric vehicle industry that could be big long-term winners.

Read more »

A young woman sitting on a couch looking at a book in a quiet library space.
Investing Articles

How I’d aim for a £40,000 annual income with dividend shares

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Buying dividend shares while the stock market is falling could unlock a generous passive income in the long term.

Read more »

Portrait of elderly man wearing white denim shirt and glasses looking up with hand on chin. Thoughtful senior entrepreneur, studio shot against grey background.
Investing Articles

At 70p, are Rolls-Royce shares a bargain stock to buy right now?

| Zaven Boyrazian, MSc

Rolls-Royce shares are starting to look cheap, especially with cash flows finally surging once again. Is this a buying opportunity?

Read more »

Happy young female stock-picker in a cafe
Investing Articles

Saxo’s 5 stocks to watch this week

| Sam Robson

Market strategist Jessica Amir has included Rivian among the five stocks that she will be watching as we enter into…

Read more »

Storytelling image of a multiethnic senior couple in love - Elderly married couple dating outdoors, love emotions and feelings
Investing Articles

2 cheap dividend shares I’d buy to hold for 30 years!

| Royston Wild

I'm scouring the market for the best value stocks. Here are two dividend-paying stocks I'm thinking of buying to own…

Read more »

Cheerful young businesspeople with laptop working in office
Investing Articles

2 cheap FTSE dividend stocks I’d buy for 8%+ yields!

| Charlie Carman

Charlie Carman explains why he'd buy these two beaten-down dividend stocks that have index-beating yields for his passive income portfolio.

Read more »