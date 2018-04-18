Best 0% credit cards of 2018

You also have to be certain you can make every single minimum monthly repayment, otherwise your offer will vanish in a moment, leaving you facing penalties and hefty interest charges, and possibly a damaged…

If you are looking to compare credit cards, this could be the best all-round combination for you. Just make sure you are in a position to clear the debt once the introductory rate expires, before the full APR kicks in.

Some interest-free credit card options charge 0% on balance transfers for an extended introductory period, others on purchases. The most generous offer interest deals on both.

You also have to be certain you can make every single minimum monthly repayment, otherwise your offer will vanish in a moment, leaving you facing penalties and hefty interest charges, and possibly a damaged credit record. Here are three of the best credit card deals to help you get the balance right.

Nuba® All Round Credit Card

Good for: Balance transfers and purchases

An interest-free balance transfer credit card combined with 0% interest on purchases for 30 months makes this one of the best credit card deals overall. However, there is a catch: the purchases part of the offer only applies to shopping in the first 60 days — anything after incurs interest.

If that puts you off, our recommended cards from Lloyds and Sainsbury’s may be more to your liking. Another restriction is that you cannot transfer balances from other cards run by MBNA.

0% balance transfer period 30 months Transfer fee 2.73% for first 60 days 0% purchases period 30 months, but only applies to purchases made in the first 60 days Purchase representative APR 19.9%, subject to status Credit requirement Good Extra benefits You can add your credit card to smartphone to pay in shops or via apps

Lloyds Bank® Online Platinum 29 Month Purchase and Balance Transfer Mastercard

Good for: Zero interest balance transfers and purchases

This stellar offering from Lloyds is the ultimate mash-up: a top 0% balance transfer credit card combined with one of the very best 0% purchase credit cards around, with both introductory rates running for a full 29 months. This makes it one of the best credit card deals on the market today.

Lloyds’ subsidiaries Halifax and Bank of Scotland offer similar deals, if you have your banking with them.

0% balance transfer period 29 months Transfer fee 2.50% on transfers in first 90 days 0% purchases period 29 months Purchase representative APR 18.9%, subject to status Credit requirement Good Extra benefits 0% on all purchases made in 29 months is the real benefit here

Sainsbury’s Bank® Dual Offer Credit Card

Good for: 0% balance transfers and purchases, plus Nectar points

You can really taste the difference with this great interest-free credit card deal from Sainsbury’s Bank, which is a 0% balance transfer credit card and 0% purchase credit card rolled into one, offering a generous 27-month introductory rate in both cases.

This card will be particularly tempting for regular Sainsbury’s shoppers, who can also earn Nectar bonus points on top, including on fuel.

0% balance transfer period 27 months Transfer fee 2.90% on transfers in first three months 0% purchases period 27 months Purchase representative APR 18.9%, subject to status Credit requirement Good Extra benefits Earn up to 5,000 bonus Nectar points on Sainsbury’s shopping in your first 2 months. Thereafter 2 Nectar points for every £1 spent on Sainsbury’s shopping and fuel, and 1 point for every £5 elsewhere.