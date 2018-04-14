Best balance-transfer credit cards of 2018

If you are struggling with pricey credit card debt, then switching to one of our picks of the best balance transfer credit cards is almost a no-brainer. Credit card interest charges can be crippling. If you maintained a balance of £10,000 at an APR of 18.9% and could only afford to make the minimum 2.5% payment each month, you would pay an incredible £1,749 in interest charges every single year. It makes far better sense to use that money to pay off the actual debt instead. The best balance transfer cards offer 0% introductory rates for up to three years,…

Tesco Bank® Balance Transfer Credit Card

Tesco’s balance transfer credit card leads the pack for those looking to transfer an existing card balance for the maximum possible period, with an 0% introductory rate for a market-leading 36 months. This applies to transfers made within 90 days of account opening and is why we are naming it one of the best credit cards of 2018.

The card also comes with a three-month 0% introductory rate on purchases, followed by an APR of 18.9% thereafter.

If you shop regularly at Tesco, you can also collect Clubcard points on your spending in the supermarket and elsewhere. There’s no annual fee either.

Balance transfer period 36 months Rate 0% Transfer fee 2.69% Introductory purchases 0% for 3 months Purchase APR 18.9% Credit requirement Good Extra benefits 1 Tesco Clubcard point for every £4 spent (£4 min) in Tesco and 1 point for every £8 (£8 min) outside Tesco

Barclaycard® Platinum 35 Month Balance Transfer Card

Barclaycard is the UK’s best-known credit card issuer and this Platinum balance transfer card shows why, with an 0% introductory rate for 35 months. The 3.5% transfer fee looks pricey at first but you get an immediate refund, which cuts it to 1.85% — lower than most. As an extra perk, you get £20 cashback when transferring a balance of £1,000 or more within 60 days of opening an account, an offer ending on 14 May.

Another attraction is that you also pay zero interest on purchases for a generous six months. There is no annual fee. Applicants must be at least 21 years old, with annual income of at least £20,000. If you can match that, Barclaycard has still got it.

Balance transfer period 35 months Rate 0% Transfer fee 1.85% Introductory purchases 0% for 6 months Purchase APR 19.9% Credit requirement Excellent/good. Must be aged 21 and earn at least £20,000 Extra benefits Partial refund of balance transfer fee plus £20 cashback

Santander® Everyday Credit Card

Most credit cards charge a fee for transfers, but the Santander Everyday Credit Card is an honourable exception. You get a shorter 0% introductory rate as a result, but 27 months is still pretty generous. Somebody shifting a £3,000 credit card balance would save £89.70 compared to a card charging a 2.99% transfer fee. Santander Everyday also offers 0% interest on purchases for the first three months, rising to 18.9% after that.

As an added perk, the card has five cashback offers of up to 25% from a range of major retailers, although for single use only. However, you also get ongoing cashback offers of up to 15% at a variety of online and high street retailers, and there is no annual fee.