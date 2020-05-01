Make money online with these 13 UK companies hiring remote workers

Global stock markets may be reeling from the coronavirus, but you don’t have to face this down market alone. Help yourself to a FREE copy of The Motley Fool’s Bear Market Survival Guide and discover the five steps you can take right now to try and bolster your portfolio… including how you can aim to turn today’s market uncertainty to your advantage. Click here to claim your FREE copy now!

If you want to make money online, UK companies are hiring remote workers. According to the Office of National Statistics, in 2019 1.7 million workers for UK companies were working mainly from home. Around four million people had done some kind of remote work in the week covered by the report.

You too can make money by working remotely online. Remote work in technical and management positions is common, but a wide range of remote jobs are available in a range of sectors. Companies are hiring remote workers for teaching, IT, management, research, sales, marketing, financial, accounting, and customer service roles, to name just a few.

Companies hiring remote workers

Aiir is a company that builds products for broadcasters. This includes tools for managing mobile apps, metadata, listener interaction, podcasts and more. They’re hiring workers for several remote and online roles. If you have experience in web development, quality assurance or sales, this might be just the company for you.

As I’m sure you know, Amazon is a giant e-commerce platform that has a UK presence. If you want to make money online, they’re always hiring workers. Amazon has a broad range of remote work available. Therefore, everyone from cloud and application architects to account managers and security consultants can potentially find online work here.

Appen is an AI company that was founded in 1996. They provide training data to companies that develop AI. If you’ve got a background in an area of linguistics, such as data collection, dictionary development, transcription, translation or natural language processing, take a look!

Apple is another tech company that needs no further introduction. Right now, they’re hiring remote customer service workers in the UK. Even if customer service isn’t your thing, check back regularly: jobs available at Apple are always changing.

Clevertech is a remote-first software and app development company. If you’re looking for remote work in a wide range of software developer and software engineering roles, then they’re hiring!

Fyxer is a virtual assistant service that matches virtual assistants to clients. In other words, they supply personal assistants who work remotely. If you’re an experienced personal assistant, comfortable using computers, great at time-management, detail-oriented, and a good communicator, take a look!

Pandable is an SEO consultancy company based in London, UK. If you’re looking for remote work in content marketing and digital PR, take a look at their list of online and remote jobs.

Scopic combines software development with digital online marketing. The company is looking for developers based all over the world. If you’ve worked as a developer, for example as a full-stack, web, WordPress or Unity developer, or as a marketing specialist, they’re hiring!

Sensee helps companies improve their business performance, provide great customer service and create accessible careers. As a result, they’re on the hunt for online remote customer service workers.

The Bike Project fixes secondhand bikes and donates them to refugees and asylum seekers. While it might not seem like the most obvious company to be hiring remote workers, they’re hunting for a remote HR manager. So, if the chance to make a positive difference appeals to you, take a look.

timeetc is the UK’s largest virtual assistant company. Therefore, whether you’re an experienced personal assistant or just ready for a career change, they’re hiring!

TTEC uses technology and people to help their clients provide a great experience to their customers. If you’re interested in remote customer service work, they might be interested in hiring you.

Tyk is a leading API management platform that enables interconnectivity between systems and devices. They’re looking to hire workers for remote marketing and tech roles.

Find UK companies hiring remote workers

If you want to make money online and none of those remote jobs grab you, try the major job-search sites. They all let you filter for remote work. If you still can’t find what you’re looking for, check dedicated sites. For example, remoters or Remote.co are dedicated to finding you remote and online work.

When you look for remote work, you’ll quickly realise that most of the advertised work is aimed at techies. If you’re a non-techies, don’t panic: No Desk and Randstad let you filter specifically for “non-technical” jobs.

In short, you can make money online with UK companies hiring remote workers. Why not have a look? You could find your next dream job!