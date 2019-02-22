1 easy tip for more rewards from your credit card

As a result, obtaining the right card could depend on factors such as spending levels and which retailers are frequented by an individual. Therefore, my top tip for maximising the rewards you obtain from your…

As a result, obtaining the right card could depend on factors such as spending levels and which retailers are frequented by an individual. Therefore, my top tip for maximising the rewards you obtain from your credit card is to assess your own financial situation and then try to find the best card that accommodates your own spending habits.

With that in mind, here are a few specific areas where you might be able to analyse your own circumstances in order to get the most out of a rewards card.

Spending levels

When it comes to the amount of cashback on offer from credit cards, there are a number of different options. For high-spending individuals, it may be a good idea to focus on a card which offers a tiered rate, since this may maximise the amount of cashback available. With such cards, there may be an annual fee which needs to be factored in. However, for a high spender, an annual fee may be far less than the cashback generated over the course of a year.

For individuals who usually spend a more modest amount on their credit card each year, a card which has a lower rate of cashback, but that has no annual fee, may be a better idea. Furthermore, a flat rate of cashback could be a worthwhile option, since there is no pressure to meet specific spending levels per year, which can encourage an individual to spend more than they otherwise would.

Individual choices

Some credit cards accumulate rewards or cashback at a faster pace when they are used at specific retailers. Often, a group of retailers may sign-up to offer relatively high rates of cashback, so if an individual frequents those stores frequently then it could make sense to obtain a credit card which offers higher rewards for doing so. Likewise, some credit cards offer vouchers for specific stores in lieu of cashback, and this could appeal to some consumers more than others depending on which stores they usually frequent.

Furthermore, some credit cards may benefit from an individual holding a current account or other products at the same financial institution. This could mean that the card’s annual fee is waived, for example, or there may be more enticing opportunities on offer for existing customers. It may therefore be worthwhile to consider a credit card not in isolation, but as part of a wider thought process which involves other aspects of financial planning.

Opportunities

Clearly, rewards and cashback credit cards have become increasingly popular. They are a logical means of reducing the total amount spent by an individual on their credit card. However, with a wide range of choice, it can be tough to make a decision on which card to use. By considering your own financial situation and spending habits, you may improve your chances of finding the credit card that works best for you.

