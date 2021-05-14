These are the current constituents of the FTSE 100

Image source: Getty Images.

The FTSE 100, also known as the ‘Footsie,’ is a stock market index comprised of shares from the 100 largest companies on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) by market capitalisation. In this article, we’ll look at the current constituents of the FTSE 100 and tell you of the requirements for inclusion as well as how often the list is reviewed.

Which companies are constituents of the FTSE 100?

The following is a list of the top 20 constituents of the FTSE 100 by market capitalisation as of 14 May 2021.

Rank Ticker Company name 1 ULVR Unilever 2 AZN AstraZeneca Plc 3 HSBA HSBC Holdings Plc 4 RIO Rio Tinto Plc 5 GDE Diageo Plc 6 GSK GlaxoSmithKline 7 BATS British American Tobacco Plc 8 BP BP PLC 9 RDSA Royal Dutch Shell Plc ‘A’ 10 RDSB Royal Dutch Shell Plc ‘B’ 11 BHP BHP Group plc 12 RB Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc 13 AAL Anglo American Plc 14 GLEN Glencore Plc 15 PRU Vodafone Group Plc 16 LSEG Prudential Plc 17 VOD London Stock Exchange Group Plc 18 REL RELX Plc 19 LLOY Lloyds Banking Group Plc 20 NG National Grid Plc

NB : Royal Dutch Shell is listed twice as it has two classes of shares on the LSE.

You can find a complete list of the 100 companies that comprise the index and key information about them, such as their current market capitalisation, current share price and daily percentage change in share price, on the LSE website.

What are the requirements for inclusion in the FTSE 100?

First, a company’s shares must be listed on the LSE and be denominated in pounds sterling.

The company must also meet the minimum free float and stock liquidity requirements as established by the FTSE Group that operates and maintains the index.

The final and most obvious criterion is that a company must be one of the top 100 companies by market capitalisation on the exchange.

When are changes made to the constituents of the FTSE 100?

A review of the FTSE 100 constituents is undertaken every quarter, usually in March, June, September and December. The rules for promoting or removing a company from the index are as follows:

A share is promoted into the FTSE 100 if it rises to 90 th position or above (by market cap).

position or above (by market cap). A share is removed from the FTSE 100 if it falls to 111th position or below (by market cap).

This system is meant to reduce the number of continuous changes to the index as it ensures that a company only gets relegated or promoted when it clearly needs to be moved.

That being said, just because a company hasn’t dropped to 111th position or below doesn’t mean that it won’t be relegated. It might still need to be dropped to make way for other companies that have met the inclusion criteria and are proving themselves more worthy of a place on the index.

How can I invest in the FTSE 100?

There are two main ways to invest in the FTSE 100:

Purchase individual shares in a FTSE 100 constituent company Invest in an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the index’s prices

Before you can start investing, you will need a share dealing account. To help you narrow down your options, check out our comparison of some of the top providers of share dealing accounts in the UK.

You can also invest in the Footsie through a stocks and shares ISA. Investing this way comes with the added benefit of tax efficiency. When you invest through a stocks and shares ISA, any income or gains from your investment are not taxed.

Keep in mind, however, that tax rules can change and their effects on you will depend on your individual circumstances.

