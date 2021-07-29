Revealed! Drivers of these cars have the highest number of accidents

Image source: Getty Images

Careless driving and speeding are common causes of car accidents. But research from Go Car Credit has uncovered another interesting factor that can influence your likelihood of being involved in an accident: the type of car that you drive. Here is the lowdown.

What’s the situation with car accidents in the UK?

According to government figures, the number of car accidents on UK roads is declining.

In 2019, there were a total of 153,158 casualties of all severities reported as a result of road traffic accidents. This was 5% lower than in 2018 and the lowest figure since 1979 when modern records began.

The most common cause of car accidents in the UK is driver error. More specifically, it’s a failure to look properly. Other major causes of car accidents in the UK include:

Failure to judge another driver’s path or speed

Careless and reckless diving

Loss of control

Travelling too fast for conditions

Exceeding speed limits

But did you know that the vehicle you drive could also be a factor in how likely you are to be in car accidents?

Which drivers get into the most car accidents?

New research by Go Car Credit reveals that the average driver has been involved in 1.5 accidents whilst on the road. Importantly, the research shows that drivers of some cars are more likely to be involved in accidents.

More specifically, the survey reveals that Porsche drivers are the most likely to have accidents on UK roads. The average Porsche driver has been involved in six road traffic accidents in their lifetime. This is four times the national average.

In second place are Lexus drivers, who have been involved in an average of three car accidents. Mitsubishi drivers come in third place with an average accident rate of 2.7. Rounding off the top five are Fiat drivers (2.1 accidents on average) and Audi drivers (an average of two car accidents).

Which drivers typically avoid car accidents?

So which drivers have been involved in the fewest car accidents? That would be Kia drivers. According to Go Car Credit’s research, six out of ten Kia owners (59%) have never had an accident on the road.

Other drivers that the survey indicated avoid accidents are Vauxhall and Dacia drivers, who have each been involved in less than one accident, on average (0.9).

What are the other key findings from the survey?

Drivers of yellow cars are involved in car accidents more frequently than drivers owning cars of any other colour (2.5 accidents on average). The study shows that one in five drivers of yellow cars (19%) have had at least six accidents while driving. That’s four times the national average.

The survey further reveals that on average, men are involved in more car accidents than women. One in ten men (10%) have had five or more accidents whilst driving.

Another interesting finding is that drivers from Liverpool and Sheffield are the most likely to be involved in car accidents. One in 20 drivers from Liverpool has had ten accidents or more whilst driving.

How can I stay safe on the roads?

Though the data shows that drivers of certain cars might be more accident-prone on the roads, the reality is that anyone, regardless of their car, can be involved in car accidents.

“No matter what brand, colour or type of car that we drive, it is important to follow the rules of the road and to be vigilant at all times to minimise the risk of an accident,” advises Hayley O’Connor, marketing manager at Go Car Credit.

It’s worth remembering that car accidents can have other far-reaching consequences.

They can result in penalty points on your licence, a fine, a driving ban and in extreme cases, the loss of your licence. An accident will also almost certainly result in your car insurance premium going up when it’s time to renew.

So it pays to be cautious and alert the roads at all times.

