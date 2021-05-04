The 10 most-asked questions on speeding fines answered

Image source: Getty Images

If you’ve recently been caught speeding, you’ve probably got a lot of questions running through your head. Will you lose your licence? How many penalty points will it involve? After all, speeding fines and the laws that govern them can be quite confusing.

To make things easier for you, here is a handy guide that answers some of the most frequently asked questions about speeding fines.

Speeding in the UK: An overview

Speeding is by far the most prevalent motoring offence in the UK.

Last year, 2.2 million motorists were caught speeding, according to car insurance comparison site, Confused.com. That’s an average of more than 6,000 speeding offences per day. Worryingly, nearly four in five (79%) motorists admit to having broken speed limits in the past.

And when it comes to fines, figures show that UK drivers forked out at least £200 million in penalties last year.

With there being so much uncertainty about what happens after you’re caught speeding, car leasing company Vanarama conducted research on the most frequently asked questions about speeding fines.

Here are the top 10 questions together with their answers.

The top 10 most-asked questions about speeding fines

1. How many points do you get for speeding?

It depends on just how fast you were driving above the speed limit. In the UK, you can be put into one of three bands, and the band you fall into will determine the points you get for speeding. The table below shows how many points you’ll get based on how fast you were driving over the speed limit.

Speed Limit (mph) Speed (mph)/Band A B C 20 21-30 31-41 41 and above 30 31-40 41-50 51 and above 40 41-55 56-65 66 and above 50 51-65 66-75 76 and above 60 61-80 81-90 91 and above 70 71-90 91-100 101 and above Points/Disqualification 3 points Disqualified for 7 to 28 days or 4 to 6 points Disqualified for 7 to 56 days or 6 points

2. How much is a speeding fine?

Most people caught speeding will be classified as committing a minor offence and will receive a Fixed Penalty Notice (FNP) that includes a £100 fine and three points on their licence. But sometimes, the police may offer you the option of attending a speed awareness course instead.

If you are a serial offender or if your speeding offence is considered to be very serious, then a more severe punishment may be imposed. More specifically, you might be taken to court and prosecuted.

If you are found guilty, the fine imposed will depend on what speeding band you are put into and your weekly income. The fine will, however, be capped at £1000 (rising to £2,500 if caught on the motorway).

Here is a summary of how much you are likely to be fined.

Band Starting Point Range A 50% of weekly income 25-75% of weekly income B 100% of weekly income 75-125% of weekly income C 150% of weekly income 125-175% of weekly income

3. How much is a speed awareness course?

This is likely to depend on your location. However, the courses normally cost between £80 and £100.

4. What is the national speed limit?

The speed limit is 60mph on a single carriageway and 70mph on a dual carriageway.

5. How many points do I have on my licence?

You can check how many points you have on your licence and other aspects of your driving record on the DVLA website.

6. What happens if a new driver is caught speeding?

Speeding offences for new drivers that result in six or more penalty points being added to their licence within the first two years of passing their driving tests will see them being disqualified from driving and their licence revoked.

7. Do speed cameras flash?

Some do, but not all of them.

There are two main types of speed cameras in the UK: fixed and mobile. Some fixed cameras will flash to take a photo of your rear number plate while others won’t. Mobile speed cameras use lasers to track the speed of your car and so will not flash.

8. How can I check to see if I’ve been caught speeding?

Unfortunately, there is no way to check whether you have been caught speeding or not.

9. How long does it take to get a speeding ticket?

Normally, you can expect to receive two notices within fourteen days of a speeding incident happening. The two notices are:

Notice of Intended Prosecution (NIP) Section 172 Notice

Once you’ve returned the NIP, you’ll either be sent a Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) which may give you the option of taking a speed awareness course to prevent the addition of points to your licence or a letter telling you to go to court.

The Section 72 Notice informs the police as to who was driving the car and must be returned within 28 days.

10. How long is a speed awareness course?

There is no specific time limit on how long a speed awareness takes, but generally, they last for around four hours on average, with a break during the session.

