Rolls-Royce names new chief technology officer

Engineering giant Rolls-Royce (LSE:RR) has appointed Grazia Vittadini as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO) on its board of directors. She will be replacing Paul Stein in the first quarter of 2022. Stein has been CTO for nearly 12 years and guided the company through what it calls “one of the most intense R&D periods” of its history. He will continue to contribute as chairman of the Rolls-Royce SMR venture, which specialises in low-cost, low-carbon modular reactors.

Who is Grazia Vittadini?

Vittadini is a trained aerospace engineer. She has spent the last 20 years at Airbus in a number of roles, including CTO. And she was responsible for the firm’s shift toward developing sustainable technologies. Specifically, she drove the focus on electrification and hydrogen-based propulsion, among other things.

In the words of Rolls-Royce CEO Warren East: “She brings with her extensive expertise in the emerging and disruptive technologies that will help us on our journey to net-zero.” Vittadini is set to join the firm on 2 November, where she will be transitioned into the role.

The Rolls Royce share price has its risks

An additional departure from Rolls-Royce

Beyond the switch of CTO, Roll-Royce’s Chief People Officer Harry Holt is also stepping down. The search for his successor is currently well under way. In fact, his replacement is expected to be announced within the next few weeks. After a decade of improving diversity and corporate culture, Holt will depart at the end of 2021. He’s set to become Chief Operating Officer at Vertical Aerospace.

Zaven Boyrazian has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

