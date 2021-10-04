What In The World? Supply and demand

RISK WARNINGS AND DISCLAIMERS
The value of stocks and shares and any dividend income, may fall as well as rise, and is not guaranteed so you may get back less than you invested. You should not invest any money you can’t afford to lose and should not rely on any dividend income to meet your living expenses. Stocks listed on overseas exchanges may be subject to additional dealing and exchange rate charges, administrative costs, withholding taxes, different accounting and reporting standards, may have other tax implications, and may not provide the same, or any, regulatory protection. Exchange rate charges may adversely affect the value of shares in sterling terms, and you could lose money in sterling even if the stock rises in the currency of origin. Any performance statistics that do not adjust for exchange rate changes are likely to result in inaccurate real returns for sterling-based UK investors.
We have taken reasonable steps to ensure that any information provided is accurate at the time of publishing. Any opinions expressed are the opinions of the author only. The content provided in this article has not taken into account the circumstances of any specific individual, and does not constitute personal advice or a personal recommendation for any individual; neither should it be relied upon by any individual when making an investment decision. If you require any personal advice or personal recommendation, please speak to an independent qualified financial adviser. No liability is accepted by the author, The Motley Fool Ltd or its Officers, or Richdale Brokers and Financial Services Ltd or its Officers, for any investment loss, or any other loss or detriment experienced by any individual for any investment decision, whether consequent to, or in any way related to this content, the provision of which is an unregulated activity. The Financial Ombudsman Service and Financial Services Compensation Scheme may consider certain investment related claims. Please refer to FOS and FSCS for up-to-date information, including eligibility criteria.
MyWalletHero, Fool and The Motley Fool are all trading names of The Motley Fool Ltd. The Motley Fool Ltd is an appointed representative of Richdale Brokers & Financial Services Ltd who are authorised and regulated by the FCA (FRN: 422737). In this capacity we are permitted to act as a credit-broker, not a lender, for consumer credit products. We may also publish information about consumer credit, loan, mortgage, insurance, savings and investment products and services, including those of our affiliate partners. We do not provide personal advice neither will we arrange any product on your behalf. Should you require advice you should speak to a qualified financial adviser.
The Motley Fool Ltd. Registered Office: 5 New Street Square, London EC4A 3TW.
Registered in England & Wales. Company No: 3736872. VAT Number: 188035783.
© 1998 – 2021 The Motley Fool. All rights reserved. The Motley Fool, Fool, and the Fool logo are registered trademarks of The Motley Fool Holdings Inc.