The Motley Fool

Why is the UK stock market going nowhere?

Cliff D'Arcy | Wednesday, 29th September, 2021

Scene depicting the City of London, home of the FTSE 100
Image source: Getty Images.

When I view the FTSE 100 index, I wonder why it keeps struggling to gain traction. The Footsie is up almost a fifth (19.2%) over one year. But that was a rebound from steep falls seen during 2020’s Covid-19 crisis. It’s also 11 percentage points behind the US S&P 500 index’s gain of 30.2%. And UK shares seem to be losing momentum as 2021 unwinds. What’s going on? Why does the UK stock market have trouble climbing?

The UK stock market’s slowdown

After a euphoric rush following ‘Vaccine Monday’ (7 November 2020), the UK stock market has slowed recently. Over six months, the FTSE 100 has gained a modest 4.4%. Over one month, it’s down 1.3%. And it has crept up 0.7% over the past five days. But when I view the chart, I see that the Footsie has also marked time since mid-June. It’s actually lost almost 160 points (-2.2%) since 16 June. Is this the usual summer slump? Are other factors affecting the market’s performance? I have three suggestions.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

1. No gains since 1999 isn’t ideal

Global investors will have noticed that the UK stock market (in the form of the FTSE 100) has gone nowhere this century. At the end of 1999, the Footsie closed at a then-record high of 6,930.2 points. On Tuesday, it closed at 7,028.10 — a gain of 97.9 points (+1.4%) in almost 22 years. That’s a measly return of 0.06% a year (excluding dividends). Even adding in dividends still leaves this return below 3.5% a year. That’s scant reward for over two decades of risking money in London-listed shares.

However, the UK stock market isn’t just the FTSE 100 index. We also have the mid-cap FTSE 250 index and the wider FTSE All-Share index. These have both outperformed the Footsie since 1999. At end-1999, the FTSE 250 closed at 6444.9 points. On Tuesday, it closed at 23,129.10. That’s a solid gain of 16684.2 points (+258.9%) over almost 22 years. So the mid-cap index has absolutely thrashed the lagging blue-chip index. Likewise, the FTSE All-Share index closed out 1999 at 3,242.06 points. On Tuesday, it closed at 4,035.41, adding 793.35 points (+24.5%) this century. So it’s really the FTSE 100 that’s done terribly, rather than the entire UK stock market. 

2. Did Brexit scare off investors?

Here’s another thing: the UK stock market (or the FTSE 100, at least) has gone nowhere for the past five years. It has gained under 130 points (+1.9%) over 60 months. Over the same timescale, the S&P 500 has more than doubled (+101.3%). Perhaps investors were deterred from investing in London stocks after the UK’s narrow vote to leave the European Union on 23 June 2016? Given the political and economic problems that have arisen since then, this could well be a factor in the FTSE 100 being a global laggard.

3. UK stock market: too much value, not enough growth?

With the FTSE 100 trading about 875 points (-11.1%) below its record high, I think the UK stock market is attractively priced. Indeed, it’s far cheaper than most major stock markets. And the  Footsie’s prospective dividend yield of 3.8% for 2021 is a welcome source of passive income for me. But global investors may think otherwise. For many, the Footsie is dominated by old-economy value stocks, such as shares in the oil & gas, banking, mining, tobacco, and utility sectors. Clearly, there is a real lack of growth and tech stocks in the FTSE 100.

But, for me, these boring stocks offer deep value. In a world blowing asset bubbles everywhere, I keep buying cheap UK shares!

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services, such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool, we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Cliff D'Arcy