Prudential shares gain on news of Hong Kong offer price
Prudential (LSE: PRU) got off to a healthy start Monday, following on from a losing streak last week. The Prudential share price ended Friday down 3.7% on the week, though it had dropped even lower a few days before. At one point, the stock was down a whopping 8%, before coming back.
It happened after the insurance giant revealed plans for a new listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The new issue is for up to around 130.8 million new shares, representing up to 5% of the company’s issued share capital. The news, it seems, didn’t please the UK stock market.
The revelation came at a time when markets were falling amid Chinese fears, mind. In particular, investors have been concerned Chinese company Evergrande could go bust. It’s the most indebted real estate developer in the world. So perhaps it wasn’t the most fortuitous time to release news about an expansion into the Chinese sphere?
Prudential share price
Anyway, the Prudential share price has been regaining its losses, and that continued Monday. The insurer has now revealed the offer price of the new Hong Kong equity issue. It’s been set at HK$143.8 per share. At the current exchange rate, that’s the equivalent of around 1,348p. It represents a relatively modest discount of 3% to the London closing price on Friday.
At the time of writing, Prudential shares are up 1.9% on the day at 1,418p. However, they did hit 1,443p in early trading, for a quick morning rise of 3.7%.
Inflation Is Coming: 3 Shares To Try And Hedge Against Rising Prices
Make no mistake… inflation is coming.
Some people are running scared, but there’s one thing we believe we should avoid doing at all costs when inflation hits… and that’s doing nothing.
Money that just sits in the bank can often lose value each and every year. But to savvy savers and investors, where to consider putting their money is the million-dollar question.
That’s why we’ve put together a brand-new special report that uncovers 3 of our top UK and US share ideas to try and best hedge against inflation…
…because no matter what the economy is doing, a savvy investor will want their money working for them, inflation or not!
Best of all, we’re giving this report away completely FREE today!
Simply click here, enter your email address, and we’ll send it to you right away.
Alan Oscroft has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Prudential. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.