2 of the best shares to buy in September 2021

I’m looking for the very best shares that I could add to my Stocks and Shares ISA this September. There are several UK shares that stand out to me. One of them is FTSE 100 member Entain (LSE:ENT). Previously known as GVC Holdings, this international sports betting company owns brands including Coral, Ladbrokes and many more.

Online sports betting is an exciting space with many growth prospects. For instance, the US betting industry is just getting started, creating some excellent opportunities for Entain and its peers. From 2018, US states were given permission to legalise sports betting.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit! According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air… And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Over 20 US states have already legalised it. With several more states expected to follow, the industry is expanding. Entain thinks the sports betting market could be worth $32bn in the long run, from $6bn today. It also expects its own addressable market to grow over threefold.

Betting on the best shares

Significant opportunities lie ahead in US betting and from a move into the rapidly growing esports market. There are now around 500m esports viewers and its popularity is growing fast, particularly among the 18-35 age group. I see Entain as an experienced business that is well-placed to capitalise on these opportunities.

Although relaxing regulations in the US look promising, I have to bear in mind that gambling rules around the world can change, sometimes at short notice. Also, the company is highly dependent on technology. As such, there could be ongoing risks of data breaches and cybersecurity issues.

All things considered, I reckon Entain is a market leader and is among the best shares I’d buy this September.

Looking to the future

When looking for the best shares to buy, I like to focus on growing markets like the US. Fittingly, my next share that I’m considering has a “US-first mindset”. Magazine and website publisher Future (LSE:FUTR) is a global media platform with ambitious plans and a clear strategy.

It owns over 220 brands, including Digital Photographer, Ideal Home, and TechRadar. And it recently announced an earnings-enhancing £300m deal to buy Dennis Publishing, adding many new titles including Moneyweek and Computer Active.

I reckon the best shares to invest in are often those that are constantly looking at ways to grow. Future is a great example of this. It continues to add brands and content to its platform.

Digital growth

The brands it owns are more commonly known for their print versions. However today, Future is more of a digital content creator, reaching over 390m viewers every month. At 26% of sales, digital ads on its platform are the greatest contributor.

A digital focus can bring challenges to deal with though. For instance, as the use of mobile devices continues to increase, Future will need to make sure it adapts quickly to changing consumer habits. Also, if it fails to find new brands to add to its platform, it could slow down growth plans.

On balance, I’d say the pros outweighs the cons. It’s showing strong business momentum right now and I’d definitely consider it for my portfolio.