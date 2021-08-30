The Motley Fool

3 penny stocks to buy in September

Royston Wild | Monday, 30th August, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

E-commerce is a business activity to which I’ve bulked up my exposure following the Covid-19 era. I loaded up on Tritax Big Box REIT and Clipper Logistics, shares that have soared in value as demand for their warehousing and logistics services have boomed. And I’m thinking of snapping up penny stock Attraqt Group (LSE: ATQT) to ride the online retail boom as well.

This particular UK share allows e-tailers to provide personal shopping experiences to their customers using AI algorithms. And it’s doing a roaring trade as the virtual marketplace becomes more competitive and companies try to get an edge. Attraqt’s annual recurring revenues ballooned 40% year-on-year in the six months to June.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Analysts at eMarketer think e-commerce market will continue soaring. They think it will account for 21.8% of all global retail sales in 2024, up from a predicted 19.5% this year. The sales opportunities for shares like Attraqt therefore look pretty compelling, at least in my view. Though I’m aware that this software share is loss-making. And any delays to moving into the black, whether through rising costs or disappointing revenues, could have a significant impact on the Attraqt share price.

Medical marvel

The cannabis market is another that’s tipped for big growth, over the next decade at least. Boffins at Fortune Business Insight think the market will be worth $97.4bn in five years. It should grow at a compound annual growth rate of 32.9% between 2018 and 2026. Kanabo Group (LSE: KNB), which makes cannabidiol-based products, could be well placed to exploit this boom.

As well as selling products such as oils, the business is betting big that its medical-grade VapePod vaporiser will make it big profits in the years ahead. The penny stock shipped its first batch of cartridges for the technology into the UK earlier this month. Lawmakers are becoming increasingly receptive to the use of cannabis to treat physical and psychological disorders. But the issue remains controversial and any U-turn by legislators would have a devastating effect on Kanabo’s operations.

A penny stock on a roll

Consumers are demanding more and more bang for their buck. The rise of discount supermarkets Aldi and Lidl over the past decade is the most obvious illustration of the booming demand for value. It’s a theme that is playing into the hands of facial tissue, and toilet and kitchen rolls, manufacturer Accrol Group Holdings (LSE: ACRL).

This stock manufactures private label products that are sold by almost every major British supermarket. And it is grabbing market share at an impressive rate. Accrol grew its share of the market to 15.9% in the last fiscal year (to April 2021) from 12% two years earlier.

I’m tipping Accrol’s sales to continue chugging steadily higher. However, it’s important for me to remember that rising raw material costs could have significant consequences for the company’s bottom line.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Royston Wild owns shares of Clipper Logistics and Tritax Big Box REIT. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Clipper Logistics and Tritax Big Box REIT. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Royston Wild