3 UK shares to buy now for an ISA

I reckon it’s a great time to research UK shares to buy now for an ISA.

Why I think these are 3 UK shares to buy now

International recruitment consultancy Pagegroup (LSE: PAGE) delivered an upbeat half-year report at the beginning of August. Among the highlights, the company declared an interim dividend worth 4.7p per share and a special dividend of almost 27p per share. The directors had temporarily suspended dividends in 2020 because of the pandemic.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit! According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air… And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

But Pagegroup upgraded its outlook in July. And operating profit for 2021 will likely come in between £125m and £135m, which compares well to the 2019 pre-pandemic outcome of £147m. It seems the business is on course to shrug off the effects of the coronavirus crisis.

Chief executive Steve Ingham said in the report the company is the “clear leader” in many of its markets. He thinks the business is well-placed to “grow and improve.”

With the stock near 628p, the forward-looking earnings multiple is just below 18 for 2022. That’s not cheap. But I’m encouraged by the cash-generating and quality credentials of the enterprise and would add it to my ISA.

Further strong growth ahead

Meanwhile, Mortgage Advice Bureau (LSE: MAB1) has a multi-year record of impressive rises in revenue, earnings and shareholder dividends. The shares have increased greatly to reflect the progress. However, I’m encouraged by the firm’s strong balance sheet and robust quality metrics. And City analysts expect further double-digit percentage gains in earnings ahead.

With the stock near 1,440p, the forward-looking earnings multiple is near 32 for 2022. So it’s not a cheap buy. But Mortgage Advice Bureau could prove to be decent value in the end if operational progress continues in the years ahead.

In an update delivered in July, chief executive Peter Brodnicki said he’s “confident” recent developments in lead generation and ongoing enhancements to the technology platform will “accelerate” the pace of growth. That’s an enthusiastic assessment and it gives me the courage to buy the stock now for the long term.

Cyclical but growing

Somero Enterprises (LSE: SOM) manufactures laser-guided equipment for automating the process of spreading and levelling concrete for commercial flooring and other horizontal surfaces. The company reckons it supplies equipment, training, education and support to customers in more than 90 countries.

Earnings and the share price have been up and down a bit over the past few years. And I reckon that reflects the inherent cyclicality in the industry. However, there’s no mistaking the longer-term trend for the business and its stock – up! Indeed, the company appears to be succeeding and expanding.

And with the share price near 479p, the earnings multiple for 2022 is just over 13. I think that lower rating accommodates the cyclical uncertainty ahead. But Somero has a strong balance sheet, impressive quality indicators, and a chunky dividend for shareholders to collect.

In July, the company raised its earnings guidance because of “stronger than anticipated trading in the US.” And, looking ahead, the business has a pipeline of new products targeted to expand the addressable market. I like what I’m seeing here and would add the stock to my ISA.

A positive outcome isn’t certain. And I could lose money on these stocks if they fail to meet earnings expectations. But I’m prepared to embrace the risks with a multi-year holding period in mind.