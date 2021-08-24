These 2 UK shares have updated investors. Here are the key points

The essensys (LSE: ESYS) share price has remained unchanged on Tuesday following the release of new trading information. Having said that, at 306p each, the UK tech share remains locked around recent record highs. It’s risen just over three-quarters in value during the last 12 months.

essensys provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) platforms and cloud services to the flexible workplace industry. And it said that revenues rose 2% in the 12 months to July 2021 at constant exchange rates, to £22.4m. It noted that adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to be in line with market estimates.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit! According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air… And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Recurring revenues at essensys represented 87% of total revenues in fiscal 2021, it said. That’s up fractionally from 86% in the prior financial period. Sales continue to “grow strongly” in the company’s US marketplace too. And in the last financial year, turnover there came in at £12.2m, up around 20% from a year earlier. The UK share finished the year with 474 live Connect customer sites, up 13% year-on-year.

essensys said that it was “pleased” with its performance in financial 2021 “given the continued challenging environment relating to the global pandemic.” It said that this demonstrated the “continued resilience of the business and the relevance and value of its software and technology to an expanding group of customers globally”.

Another UK share making headlines!

The PureTech Health (LSE: PRTC) share price has also hardly moved after it released fresh trading numbers of its own. At 335p per share, it was just 0.5% higher from Monday’s close, meaning it remains 24% higher on a 12-month basis.

This UK pharma and biotech share develops medicines for what it calls the ‘Brain, Immune and Gut’ (otherwise known as ‘BIG’) axis. And it said that it swung to a net loss of $75.4m in the first half of 2021. This compares with the $124m profit it carved out in the same period last year.

PureTech Health was hit by a sharp rise in costs versus the corresponding 2020 period. It was also struck by a big sales fall as revenues dropped 15% year-on-year in the first half, to $5.8m.

Gains on investments held at fair value, meanwhile, plummeted to $74.4m between January and June. That’s down from $276.9m in the first half of 2020.

On the bright side…

In better news PureTech Health said that it should have enough cash to finance its activities into the first quarter of 2025. It had cash and cash equivalents of $439.8m on its balance sheet as of June.

Chief executive Daphne Zohar described the first half as “another strong period” for the UK share with “exciting clinical progress across both our Wholly Owned Pipeline and our Founded Entities.” She noted that work across the company’s Wholly Owned Programs had grown rapidly and that it now has six therapeutic candidates in development.