3 of the best cheap UK shares to buy in September

Used-car retailer Motorpoint Group (LSE: MOTR) is enjoying a roaring trade as the UK economy bounces back. Late July’s most recent trading update revealed that sales hit record levels in April and May. I reckon the UK small-cap share could continue to pull up trees too, as supply problems in the new car market boost demand for pre-owned vehicles.

Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders data shows used car sales rocketed 108.6% year-on-year in the second quarter. Sales were also up 6.6% from the second quarter of 2019. It’s perhaps no wonder then that City analysts think Motorpoint’s annual earnings will rise 85% this fiscal year (ended March).

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit! According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air… And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

This leaves the company trading on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of just 0.3. A reading below 1 suggests a stock could be undervalued by the market. I think this makes the company a great buy despite the ongoing threat Covid-19 poses to its operations.

Another cheap UK share I’d buy

I think NCC Group (LSE: NCC) is another cheap UK share that could be too good to miss. City analysts think earnings here will rise 37% this fiscal year, resulting in a bargain-basement PEG multiple of 0.7.

Demand for the FTSE 250 firm’s cyber security services are rocketing right now as the rise of e-commerce and flexible working encourages companies to invest more in protecting their IT systems. Indeed, the business recently upgraded its forecasts for the last financial year (ended May), thanks to a strong end to the period.

I’m expecting more encouraging news when full-year results are released on 14 September. The UK IT services share is up a whopping 62% over the past 12 months. I think this is a great stock to buy today despite the threat of larger competition from US giants Microsoft and McAfee to the FTSE 100’s Avast.

Raising the roof

News coming out of the UK housing market has been a little less encouraging over the past few weeks. Latest data from Halifax showed house price growth slow sharply in July as the tapering of the Stamp Duty holiday kicked in. The property tax is due to end completely in October and home prices could theoretically take a colossal hit.

This is a particular worry for UK shares like FTSE 250-quoted Redrow (LSE: RDW) as rising labour and raw material prices are already hitting profit margins. I think however, the threat of a heavy deterioration in the property market are baked into this housebuilder’s valuation. An expected 14% earnings rise this fiscal year (to June 2022) leaves it trading on a PEG ratio of 0.4.

But I expect the UK homes market to remain strong. This is because favourable lending conditions and huge government support for first-time buyers should remain in place. And I’d buy Redrow before full-year results come out on 15 September. The company said turnover at its regional homes business had beaten expectations last time it updated the market in June.