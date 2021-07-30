Despite a strong Q2, the Lloyds share price remains weak. Is this a buying opportunity?
Just what does Lloyds Banking Group (LSE: LLOY) have to do? Is a pre-tax profit of £2bn in the second quarter not enough to satisfy investors? It would seem not, as the Lloyds share price lost ground on Thursday after the bank released first-half results.
It wasn’t a big fall, and the shares had been slightly ahead in morning trading before falling back. But it came even though Lloyds lifted its full-year guidance. Oh, and the bank also “reintroduced a progressive and sustainable ordinary dividend policy, with an interim ordinary dividend of 0.67p per share.”
That’s not a huge dividend, so maybe there’s cause for some disappointment there. Annualised, it would provide a yield of only around 3%, which isn’t a lot. I do expect the final dividend to come in significantly higher, though. We are, after all, only just starting to get some idea of what the post-pandemic UK economy is going to look like. And I did expect caution in the restarting of the bank’s dividend policy.
On the recovery front, I was buoyed to see Lloyds reveal a £656m net impairment credit for the half, with £333m of that in the second quarter. The company also recorded “management judgements in respect of coronavirus retained, now c.£1.2 billion“. If more impairments can be released in the second half, maybe the Lloyds share price might finally get going again.
I want dividends
I invested in Lloyds for its ability, hopefully, to provide me with a decent long-term income stream. On that front, I’m content with the dividend situation at the moment. But after restructuring following the financial crisis, and since Brexit, Lloyds has focused on the UK retail banking business. That means it’s firmly coupled to the UK economy now, and doesn’t have the international reach to provide diversification the way, say, Barclays does.
That must surely figure in the market’s lukewarm response to Thursday’s results. It’s not as if the UK business is going poorly, mind. Lloyds saw increases in loans and advances, including a strong mortgage book. Customer deposits are also on the rise, resulting in a loan-to-deposit ratio of 94%. In Lloyds’ words, that that should “provide a strong liquidity position and significant potential to lend into recovery“.
Lloyds share price stagnation?
Would I buy now? If I didn’t already have some, yes, for sure. The current Lloyds share price is still below my purchase price from some years ago. And I fear it will remain low for some time to come, all down to that troublesome UK economy. I wonder if we might need to see a couple of post-pandemic quarters of decent economic figures before the investment world will make it up with the banks?
But if dividends get back to strength, that will keep me happy. I don’t intend to sell my shares, so the share price itself doesn’t really mean much to me. Well, except that a continuing low one might tempt me to buy some more.
5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50
Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic…
And with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.
But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.
Fortunately, The Motley Fool is here to help: our UK Chief Investment Officer and his analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global lock-down…
You see, here at The Motley Fool we don’t believe “over-trading” is the right path to financial freedom in retirement; instead, we advocate buying and holding (for AT LEAST three to five years) 15 or more quality companies, with shareholder-focused management teams at the helm.
That’s why we’re sharing the names of all five of these companies in a special investing report that you can download today for FREE. If you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio, and that you can consider building a position in all five right away.
Click here to claim your free copy of this special investing report now!
Alan Oscroft owns shares of Lloyds Banking Group. The Motley Fool UK has recommended Barclays and Lloyds Banking Group. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.