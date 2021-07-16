4 FTSE 100 shares to buy

I think the following FTSE 100 companies are some of the best stocks for me to buy on UK share markets. Here’s why.

A FTSE 100 recovery play

UK media shares have tended to perform well during the early stages of economic recoveries. Trading news from mega advertising agency WPP shows that things have proved no different this time around either. Most recent financials in April showed like-for-like sales at the business soared 6.3% in the first quarter.

OK, resurgent Covid-19 infection rates in many of its territories could compromise WPP’s ongoing recovery. But I’d still buy this FTSE 100 share because of its colossal scale and its increasing focus on the e-commerce and digital segments of the market, qualities I think will deliver strong long-term growth.

A great ISA buy

I own life insurance colossus Prudential in my Stocks and Shares ISA. I bought it because of its vast exposure to emerging markets where demand for financial products has soared in recent years. It’s true that the economic recovery in ‘The Pru’s’ far-flung territories is tipped to be lumpier than in developed markets. And this could dampen demand for its products and services.

However, I’d still buy the FTSE 100 firm as the long-term outlook remains extremely robust. Indeed, Swiss Re reckons China will be the world’s largest insurance market by the 2030s as the industry shifts towards Asia. Encouragingly, Prudential has shorn off its UK assets and plans to exit the US to double-down on these fast-growing regions too.

A top UK e-commerce share

Getting exposure to e-commerce is a strategy I’ve also embraced through my shares portfolio. And today, I think Royal Mail’s low share price presents an attractive opportunity to get a slice of the action. Britain’s oldest courier trades on a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of below 10 times at current prices.

It’s a valuation which I think more than reflects the possibility that online retail growth will slow as high streets reopen, thus damaging parcels demand at the FTSE 100 share. However, I also think e-commerce will keep growing sharply as heavy digital investment by companies exacerbates long-changing consumer habits.

4,000% share price gains!

I also think Ashtead Group is one of the best FTSE 100 stocks to buy for this new decade. In fact, I already own this UK share in my ISA as I think it’s in great shape to replicate the brilliant returns it generated during the 2010s.

Ashtead has spent heavily via M&A over a number of years to strengthen its position in the rental equipment market. And its success on this front delivered stunning share price gains of around 4,000% in the decade to 2020.

Encouragingly, this blue-chip has no intention of slowing down on this front either, spending £125m on a total of five acquisitions in 2020. I’d buy despite the threat of falling revenues as building product shortages affect the construction sector.