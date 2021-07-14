2 of the best UK shares to buy in an ISA for July!

I’m on the lookout for the best UK shares to buy for my Stocks and Shares ISA. Here are two I think could soar in value in the coming days.

A top UK share I already own

I already own shares in waste management giant Biffa (LSE: BIFF). And I think its share price (which is up 65% over the past year) could rise again when fresh financials come out on Monday July 19.

Biffa’s waste collections and recycling businesses have suffered terribly as Covid-19 forced businesses to close. But the company enjoyed a “solid recovery” during the second half of the last fiscal year (ending March 2021). As a consequence collections improved to 82% of pre-pandemic levels over the course of the full 12 months. I’m expecting Biffa to have kept this momentum up.

It faces some near-term uncertainty as Covid-19 cases rise again. However, I’m happy to own Biffa because its profits outlook for the years ahead is quite robust in my opinion. It has made acquisitions a key part of its growth strategy, the latest of which in May saw it strike a deal to snap up Viridior in a boost to both its collections and recycling operations.

What’s more, Biffa is in the box seat to enjoy rising demand for recycling services as environmental concerns steadily grow. Indeed, the company is investing heavily in its plastics recycling sites like Washington and Seaham to make the most of this huge opportunity.

City analysts think earnings at Biffa will rocket 130% in financial 2022. This leaves the UK share trading on a forward price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio of 0.1. Any reading below 1 suggests that a share could be undervalued, leaving plenty of scope for fresh price gains in the days ahead.

A new kid on the block

There’s a good chance you may not have heard of Parsley Box Group (LSE: MEAL). This small cap has a modest market capitalisation just north of £70m. And it made its UK share market debut not long ago in March.

Parsley Box hasn’t exactly got off to a flyer and, at 173p per share, trades a little distance below its IPO price of 200p. But I think this share — which provides ready meals to those over the age of 60 — could head northwards when half-year financials are also released on 19 July.

Revenues at Parsley Box rocketed at a compound annual growth rate of around 250% in the two years to financial 2020. And it’s possible that the top line will continue to soar thanks to the retailer’s emphasis on the fast-growing elderly citizen demographic and its focus on the e-commerce channel.

But remember that competition in its marketplace is fierce and the likes of Tesco and Amazon have the clout and the experience to make life very difficult for new entrants like this. It’s an exciting share but the going could be tough from now on.