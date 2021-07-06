Best shares to buy: 3 stocks I’d snap up in July
2021 has been a great year for stock market investors, so far. Year to date, the FTSE 100 is up more than 10%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 is up more than 15% (which shows the importance of owning international shares).
The good news is that there are still plenty of opportunities for investors as we start the second half of the year. With that in mind, here are three stocks I’d buy today.
Apple
One I like the look of as we start Q3 is Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL). It’s been a bit of a laggard this year, due to the fact that investors have been focused on ‘reopening‘ stocks. However, recently, Apple stock has started rising again. In June, it shot up from $125 to $140.
I think Apple shares have the potential to keep rising. The reopening trade appears to be losing its momentum and we’re now seeing institutional money flow into ‘growth-at-a-reasonable-price’ stocks. Apple certainly offers growth at a reasonable price. This year, its net profit is expected to rise 51%. Yet its forward-looking P/E ratio is just 27.
One risk here is the threat of regulatory action against the company. This could impact profit margins going forward. Overall, however, I believe the stock has a very attractive risk/reward profile.
Boohoo
Another stock I see as a ‘buy’ right now is Boohoo (LSE: BOO). The fast-growing online fashion retailer owns a number of well-known brands including Boohoo, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal and, more recently, Debenhams.
There are a number of reasons I’m bullish here. One is that growth’s very strong. In a recent trading update, the company reported a revenue gain of 32% for the three months to 31 May.
Another is that broker sentiment is improving. Recently, analysts at Liberum upgraded the stock to ‘buy,’ saying the shares are cheap at present. I agree – I think the stock’s forward-looking P/E ratio of 29 is a steal. It’s worth noting that the median price target here is about 470p – well above the current share price.
A third reason I’m bullish is that an insider just bought a load of stock. Last month, board member Iain McDonald spent just under £330,000 on shares. This suggests he’s confident about the future.
Some risks to consider here include competition from rivals such as ASOS, and reputational issues. Both could impact profitability going forward. However, I think these risks are priced into the stock.
Fiverr
Finally, I’d also buy shares in Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR). It operates one of the world’s largest freelance employment platforms. It’s currently trading about 25% below its 2021 high and I think it’s a good time to buy the stock.
This company has a lot of momentum right now. Recently, it reported a “massive start” to 2021 with revenue for the first quarter of the year up 100%.
I expect Fiverr to continue growing rapidly in the years ahead. In the near term, it should benefit as economic activity picks up and businesses hire more staff. Many businesses will turn to freelancers for flexibility. In the long run, it should benefit as the employment model evolves and the ‘gig economy’ grows.
This is a more speculative stock. Currently, the company isn’t making a profit, which increases risk. The stock is also highly volatile.
I’m comfortable with the risks though. I think the long-term potential here is significant.
Is this little-known company the next ‘Monster’ IPO?
Right now, this ‘screaming BUY’ stock is trading at a steep discount from its IPO price, but it looks like the sky is the limit in the years ahead.
Because this North American company is the clear leader in its field which is estimated to be worth US$261 BILLION by 2025.
The Motley Fool UK analyst team has just published a comprehensive report that shows you exactly why we believe it has so much upside potential.
But I warn you, you’ll need to act quickly, given how fast this ‘Monster IPO’ is already moving.
Click here to see how you can get a copy of this report for yourself today
Edward Sheldon owns shares of ASOS, Apple, Fiverr International, and boohoo group. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended Apple and Fiverr International. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ASOS and boohoo group and has recommended the following options: long March 2023 $120 calls on Apple and short March 2023 $130 calls on Apple. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.