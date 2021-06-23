Is FTSE 250 penny stock Mitie (LSE:MTO) a good long-term investment?
Investors in outsourcing company Mitie Group (LSE:MTO) have endured a rollercoaster few years. The Mitie share price is far below its all-time highs. Between 1993 and 2014, it climbed. But since then, this FTSE 250 penny stock has been highly volatile. Despite being up 64% year-to-date, the share price remains 59% below its 2014 high.
A penny stock with promise
Nevertheless, since October 2020, the share price has climbed 144%. And brokers have been upgrading their valuations.
Earlier this month, Mitie released good FY21 results, showing trading resilience and a strengthened balance sheet. Its adjusted pre-tax profit fell to £46m from £69.9m but came in better than analyst predictions.
The company acquired Interserve, a facilities management business, in November. Since then, the acquisition has been performing ahead of expectations. Interserve is a low-margin business, but it’s helped Mitie enhance its footprint.
Mitie outsources a variety of workers including cleaners, security guards, and maintenance teams. With the pandemic creating an unprecedented need for intense cleaning regimes, its staff have been in high demand. And as the reopening accelerates, I think this is likely to continue.
The company is improving its security offerings too with technological advancements and is also an industry-leading AC and renewable energy contractor. These are another two areas of growing interest.
So, the potential for further growth is strong. And the company believes its 2022 profit will be “materially ahead” of its prior expectations.
Notable shareholder
Furthermore, another compelling argument for enhanced interest in this stock is that deep value fund Silchester is its biggest shareholder. Silchester has a close to 15% stake in Mitie, and it recently upped its investment in Morrisons to 15%. Shortly afterward, Morrisons received a potential takeover bid. As such, I think UK investors will be paying closer attention to Silchester’s portfolio in the coming months.
Financial outlook
Mitie has a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. And a £201m rights issue last summer helped it drastically reduce its net debt, while also funding the Interserve acquisition. But it cancelled its dividend after the pandemic struck and is holding off on resuming it until 2022 at the earliest.
Also worth noting, Project County sold its last 7% stake in Mitie last week. It acquired these shares through the Interserve acquisition and sold them when the lock-up period ended. This means the stock no longer has the potential for dilution (aka overhang) from the Interserve purchase.
All of the above sounds great, but it’s still quite speculative. Mitie is a penny stock emerging from a seven-year struggle. It might continue to rise, but I imagine it wouldn’t take much economic disruption for its share price to tumble. Being a low-margin business makes me nervous too, plus a lack of a dividend to sweeten it makes me reluctant to buy shares in Mitie today.
Besides, there are other FTSE 250 stocks I’d prefer to invest in for long-term rewards. Nevertheless, I do see potential and I’ll keep it on my watch list for now.
5 Stocks For Trying To Build Wealth After 50
Markets around the world are reeling from the coronavirus pandemic…
And with so many great companies trading at what look to be ‘discount-bin’ prices, now could be the time for savvy investors to snap up some potential bargains.
But whether you’re a newbie investor or a seasoned pro, deciding which stocks to add to your shopping list can be daunting prospect during such unprecedented times.
Fortunately, The Motley Fool is here to help: our UK Chief Investment Officer and his analyst team have short-listed five companies that they believe STILL boast significant long-term growth prospects despite the global lock-down…
You see, here at The Motley Fool we don’t believe “over-trading” is the right path to financial freedom in retirement; instead, we advocate buying and holding (for AT LEAST three to five years) 15 or more quality companies, with shareholder-focused management teams at the helm.
That’s why we’re sharing the names of all five of these companies in a special investing report that you can download today for FREE. If you’re 50 or over, we believe these stocks could be a great fit for any well-diversified portfolio, and that you can consider building a position in all five right away.
Click here to claim your free copy of this special investing report now!
Kirsteen has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.