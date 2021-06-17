The Motley Fool

Is the current NIO share price an opportunity?

Jabran Khan | Thursday, 17th June, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

Electric vehicle manufacturer NIO (NYSE:NIO) has had an interesting few months. The NIO share price has experienced quite a roller-coaster ride this year so should I consider adding NIO stock to my portfolio

NIO share price slumps

Rewind to February 10 and the stock had just reached highs of $64 per share. As I write, the NIO share price has reached $45 for the first time in approximately two months. Prior to this price and shortly after it’s February high, the stock dropped as low as $30 per share. 

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

NIO stock has been affected by the ongoing semiconductor shortage globally. Semiconductors are essential parts in the manufacture of electric vehicles (EVs). This shortage is affecting other EV firms out there too, of course. Specifically to NIO however, the shortage means it has been unable to ramp up production.

Its vehicle deliveries for Q1 2021 increased by over 400% year-on-year. And its Q2 forecast of vehicles delivered is current between 21,000 and 22,000. Although this is double what was delivered in Q2 2020, it is only growth of 5%-10%, which is well below market and investor expectations. This forecast wouldn’t have helped the dwindling NIO share price. 

Upturn in fortunes

In the middle of May, NIO stock saw a turning point whereby the share price slump began to turn around. From $31 per share, it has risen over 40% to the current level of $45 I mentioned earlier. I believe this rise was due to the publication of data by the China Passenger Car Association.

This data laid bare some issues NIO’s competitor Tesla was having with vehicle sales. As a result of this, NIO became the best-selling EV brand for SUV’s in China in the past month. With the sale of over 7,000 vehicles, its market share was close to 25% in China. This prompted the NIO share price to rise once more towards current levels and recover from its mini-blip.

Should I buy NIO stock or not?

There are things I like about NIO. Firstly, production has increased consistently. This is likely to continue due to the opening of a new factory. Next, it has a large product range and is attempting to offer innovation its competitors cannot yet, such as battery swapping. This is something that not even Tesla has and should give NIO a unique selling point. Finally, it continues to expand into new territories. Most recently it launched in Norway. Such expansion and growth should boost the NIO share price, in my opinion.

There are risks too, however. Firstly, the global semiconductor shortage has impacted NIO’s production before. Worryingly for me, it cannot control this shortage, which means it remains susceptible to further production issues. The other issue I have is NIO’s valuation. I believe it may be a bit bloated. Its market cap is $58bn, but in 2020, it only generated revenues of $16bn. I feel NIO’s value is linked to its growth potential and not its performance. Any losses or setbacks could be harmful.

I would not buy NIO stock just now. The bloated valuation and the fact it is at mercy to the semiconductor shortage put me off adding it to my portfolio. I admit it possesses a lot of growth potential, with the rise in demand for electric vehicles worldwide. Fow now, I will keep an eye on the share price and future developments. 

I'm avoiding NIO stock for my portfolio right now but check out this top US share in the report below.

“This Stock Could Be Like Buying Amazon in 1997”

I'm sure you'll agree that's quite the statement from Motley Fool Co-Founder Tom Gardner.

But since our US analyst team first recommended shares in this unique tech stock back in 2016, the value has soared.

What's more, we firmly believe there's still plenty of upside in its future. In fact, even throughout the current coronavirus crisis, its performance has been beating Wall St expectations.

And right now, we're giving you a chance to discover exactly what has got our analysts all fired up about this niche industry phenomenon, in our FREE special report, A Top US Share From The Motley Fool.

Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top US Share… free of charge!

Jabran Khan has no position in any shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK owns shares of and has recommended NIO Inc. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Jabran Khan