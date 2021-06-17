The Motley Fool

3 of the best UK shares to buy now

Kevin Godbold | Thursday, 17th June, 2021

Image source: Getty Images.

When it comes to stock picking, I reckon it often pays to run through a checklist of requirements. My checklist is part of the process that helps me find what I believe to be some of the best UK shares to buy now.

But before I get into the process, here’s an interesting piece of information. The best investors expect to achieve consistent annual returns of between 20% and 30% from a long-term investment strategy. So says American multi-millionaire stock trader and investor Mark Minervini.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

My checklist

Minervini reckons many long-term investment strategies deliver returns somewhere close to the general stock market indexes. And the long-term return from shares in aggregate runs somewhere in the high single digits.

So those parameters are how I aim to judge my performance. But any consistent positive annual return can compound into a surprisingly high overall sum in the end. However, positive returns from share investments will never be guaranteed from year to year. And stock investing always features an element of risk.

The first item on my checklist is balance sheet strength. Many problems in a portfolio can stem from companies with stretched finances.

The second requirement is for an improving underlying business. So I read the most recent outlook statements and look at City analysts’ expectations for earnings growth.

Third, I search for evidence the underlying operation is a quality setup. One method is by checking the historic measures for return against assets and capital invested. And by identifying a decent operating profit margin. A further piece of the quality puzzle for me is a consistent record of trading and financial figures.

Finally, when all the other requirements have been met, I look for good value. One way is by comparing the share price against historical earnings and forward-looking predictions for earnings. And I’ll consider the price against cash flow and sometimes asset values, depending on the type of business.

3 of the best UK shares I’d buy now

Right now, that four-step process has led me to three shares that could be some of the best UK shares for me to buy now. The first is broadcaster ITV. In early May the company said, We have made a good start to 2021 with total revenue and total viewing both up”. 

I also like the look of catalysts and green technologies company Johnson Matthey. At the end of May, the company said, “The current year has started well with a continuation of the strength seen in the second half of 2020/21”. 

My third pick is transport and logistics solutions specialist Wincanton. The company said in its May full-year results report, Looking ahead, we remain confident that we are well placed to make further progress”. 

Of course, it’s possible for these stocks and their underlying businesses to underperform despite my research process, and I could lose money. However, I’d be inclined to embrace the risks and hold the stocks in my diversified long-term portfolio.

Our 5 Top Shares for the New “Green Industrial Revolution"

It was released in November 2020, and make no mistake:

It’s happening.

The UK Government’s 10-point plan for a new “Green Industrial Revolution.”

PriceWaterhouse Coopers believes this trend will cost £400billion…

…That’s just here in Britain over the next 10 years.

Worldwide, the Green Industrial Revolution could be worth TRILLIONS.

It’s why I’m urging all investors to read this special presentation carefully, and learn how you can uncover the 5 companies that we believe are poised to profit from this gargantuan trend ahead!

Access this special "Green Industrial Revolution" presentation now

Kevin Godbold has no position in any share mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended ITV. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Kevin Godbold