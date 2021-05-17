3 ways I’d aim to build a £250k investment pot using a Stocks and Shares ISA
I see my Stocks and Shares ISA as my main place where I’m trying to build my wealth. It’s easy for me to check and see the current valuation, and also is easy to regularly pay money into it each month. I like to try and keep all my shares here as it enables me to not pay capital gains tax on any profits I make. This makes is easier over time to build up a sizeable investment pot.
Different factors to consider
To go about building a Stocks and Shares ISA worth £250k, I need to go about setting some parameters. An important one is the time period involved. A £250k aim in a few months is technically impossible. If I’m happy to wait for a decade or more, then it becomes a lot easier to try and model things around that.
Another factor I need to think about is how much I can afford to invest at the beginning, and then over time. The Stocks and Shares ISA has a subscription limit of £20k per year, so this is the maximum I can put in. But I don’t need to do this all in one go. Rather, I could invest just over £1,600 a month instead. If this is too much for me, then I don’t have to feel pressured to put in the full £20k a year. I don’t get penalized for not using the full allowance each year.
The final parameter I want to think about is what risk tolerance I’m happy to take on. The general correlation is that a higher return comes with higher risk. So I could get to a Stocks and Shares ISA worth £250k quicker via higher risk growth stocks. Yet I might not feel comfortable with the high drawdowns or potential losses.
A Stocks and Shares ISA worth £250k
Once I’ve got it clear in my head what parameters I’m happy to stick to, there are several ways I can go about making my investment pot grow.
The quickest way would be to invest £20k at the start of each ISA season (in early April). This would allow the maximum time for that allocation in my Stocks and Shares ISA to grow each year. Within this, I’d look to invest in high growth stocks. Assuming an 8% annual growth rate, this would get me to my £250k goal after nine years.
Another way would be to look to invest £1,000 a month into my ISA, with a blend of growth stocks and more conservative stocks. This would lower the annual return, and the lower investment amount would increase the time needed to reach £250k. The benefit here would be that my risk would be lower. Further, it would hurt my cash flow less each month by investing £1,000 instead of having to fork out a large lump sum.
Finally, I could decide to build my Stocks and Shares ISA via income paying stocks. If I invested £1,000 a month into companies that offered a dividend yield of 5%, I could reinvest this income back into stocks. I could also hopefully benefit from some capital appreciation as well.
No allocation fits everyone, but from considering a few examples I can see which one fits best for me.
One stock for a post-Covid world...
Covid-19 is ripping the investment world in two…
Some companies have seen exploding cash-flows, soaring valuations and record results…
…Others are scrimping and suffering.
Entire industries look to be going extinct.
Such world-changing events may only happen once in a lifetime.
And it seems there’s no middle ground.
Financially, you’ll want to learn how to get positioned on the winning side.
That’s why our expert analysts have put together this special report.
If the pandemic has completely changed our lives forever, then they believe that this stock, hidden inside the tech-heavy NASDAQ, could be set for monstrous gains...
Click here to claim your copy now — and we’ll tell you the name of this US stock… free of charge!
jonathansmith1 has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.