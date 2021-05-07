The Motley Fool

Despite positive results, I’m sceptical about the Aston Martin share price. Here’s why

Jonathan Smith | Friday, 7th May, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

The last time I wrote about Aston Martin Lagonda (LSE:AML) was back in March. I was discussing the fall of almost 10% seen that month in the Aston Martin share price. That compounded the slump that has seen shares drop almost 90% over the past two years. This week we got the results for the first quarter of 2021. This was definitely a step in the right direction, but I’m still very uncertain about investing my hard-earned money in the stock. 

News from the trading update

The trading update released yesterday noted that Q1 performance was “in line with expectations”. Revenue came in at £224.4m, up 88% from the same quarter last year. The loss before tax also shrank considerably to £42.2m versus the loss of over £110m in Q1 2020. 

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Wholesale growth jumped due to higher demand, in particular thanks to SUVs. The DBX model represented 55% of car units, and it looks like it could be a desirable car for affluent consumers into the future. Other special-edition vehicles such as the Vantage F1 and the Valkyrie are due out soon.

The other good news I noted was the move back to a positive net cash flow. This time last year it was negative to the tune of £92.5m, but is now back to a positive figure of £24.2m. This highlights to me that Aston Martin is managing its finances better and has less short-term stress on the books.

The Aston Martin share price rose modestly after the announcement, up 1%. However, over the course of the week, the shares are still slightly down. 

My outlook for the share price

Even with the above positive points, I’m struggling to want to buy the shares. The improvements in results are good, but at an absolute level, they’re still not great.

For example, take debt levels. Net debt has shrunk, largely due to higher cash levels. Yet it’s still at a very high level of £722.9m. This dwarfs the quarterly revenue figure. The debt taken on over the past couple of years was always going to be a long-term problem. I understand why it was needed, but just because it has started to fall doesn’t mean the company is out of the woods yet.

Another concern I have is around the bottom line. Investors can focus on revenue growth and exciting models being released, but the business is still loss-making. I mentioned above how the loss before tax shrank versus last year, but it’s still losing circa £40m on revenue of £225m. This is a large mismatch and something that I think shows that the Aston Martin share price isn’t ready for a prolonged rally.

I could be wrong, and the quarterly results could snowball into a better H1 performance. But the lack of a move higher this week in the share price tends to make me think that investors agree with my thoughts at the moment.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

jonathansmith1 has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Jonathan Smith