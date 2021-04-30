The Motley Fool

3 UK reopening stocks I’d buy and look to hold for 10 years

Royston Wild | Friday, 30th April, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images.

UK share prices are rising again as hopes for the reopening of the world economy improve. And demand for reopening stocks in particular is beginning to spark once more.

Okay, it’s too early to claim that the fight against Covid-19 has turned the corner. Vaccination drives in parts of the world are ticking along nicely. But, at the same time, global infection numbers are edging higher again. That said, I have my eye on a few reopening stocks to buy in my Stocks and Shares ISA today in case of a strong economic recovery this year. I think the following UK shares could provide big returns over the next decade too.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

A cash-rich reopening stock

Now Wizz Air (LSE: WIZZ) isn’t a reopening stock for the faint of heart. The UK airline share said this week it expects to report an underlying loss of up to €495m for the financial year to March. While Wizz Air expects “a gradual traffic recovery into late summer 2021,” a steady uptick in Covid-19 cases in Europe could put paid to these plans and cause more bottom-line pain.

In better news though, the Hungarian airline has been making huge strides to manage cash as its planes have been grounded. And it had impressive cash and cash equivalents of €1.62bn on its balance sheet as of last month.

A Wizz Air plane prepares for takeoff

I’m confident this UK share will have the strength to fly through the current crisis and deliver big shareholder returns over the longer term. Travel activity in its core Central and European markets should soar as wealth levels in these regions rise. And Wizz Air should benefit from reduced competition following the global pandemic too.

In great shape

With gyms and fitness centres reopening all over the globe, I’m expecting trading at Science in Sport to improve considerably. This UK share provides everything the modern fitness enthusiast needs to meet their goals, from protein powders and caffeine gels, to vitamin tablets and energy bars.

This is a gigantic market which looks set to keep swelling as the growing popularity of healthier lifestyles — as well as the rising importance of being ‘beach body ready’ all year round — increases. Science in Sport reckons the sports nutrition market will grow at 8% per year and be worth £18bn by 2023. Beware though, that competition in this industry is growing rapidly and this could derail profits growth here.

Clothing colossus

I think the Boohoo Group share price will also rise as Covid-19 lockdowns end and people get out and about again. Latest Office for National Statistics data showed clothing volumes rose by a hefty 17.5% month-on-month in March.

I expect sales growth to remain explosive too as government restrictions are eased. I like this particular reopening stock as its focus on the booming e-commerce segment should deliver great long-term revenues growth. A word of warning however. Competition in the value-to-mid-level clothing segment is also intense. This could heap extra pressure on Boohoo’s already-pretty-thin margins.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

Royston Wild has no position in any of the shares mentioned. The Motley Fool UK has recommended boohoo group and Wizz Air Holdings. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Royston Wild