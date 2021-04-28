The Motley Fool

The Persimmon share price is up nearly 50% in a year. Should I buy more?

Alan Oscroft | Wednesday, 28th April, 2021 | More on:

Image source: Getty Images

Persimmon (LSE: PSN) shares are up 48% over the past 12 months, which in any normal year would be a great performance. But that isn’t quite enough to get the Persimmon share price back to its pre-pandemic level. Still, since mid-February 2020, just before the crash, we’re looking at a fall of only 2%.

I was hoping that once lockdowns were starting to lift, we might see some resurgence in demand. Judging by Persimmon’s trading update released Wednesday, that does appear to be happening. Chief executive Dean Finch opened with: “Persimmon has made a strong start to the year with current forward sales 23% ahead of last year and 11% ahead of the same point in 2019.” So that’s not just an increase on last year’s suppressed demand, but better than 2019’s healthy figure too. It didn’t do much for the Persimmon share price on the day, mind, with a gain of less than 1% by the time of writing.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Those forward sales (including year-to-date completions) amount to approximately £3bn, at an average selling price of approximately £252,000 (up from 2020’s £244,500). If this latest is anything to go by, I’m still not seeing any sign of any feared housing bear market.

Persimmon share price history

There is still a risk that we could be in for at least a prolonged softening, though. There’s another possible downside on my mind too. Housebuilder shares can have a tendency to be cyclical, and Persimmon has been no stranger to that over the decades. The Persimmon share price hit a peak around 2007, and then went on to crash heavily. After a few years going nowhere, it started climbing again and is now well above that 2007 high.

By contrast, Taylor Wimpey also hit a peak around the same time and also fell back again. But the Taylor Wimpey share price did not go on to the same kind of renewed bull run. How am I dealing with this history? I’m doing my best to ignore the share price chart, and just evaluate Persimmon on its fundamentals.

Liquidity is key

I’m looking for evidence of cash flow to keep my dividends coming, a good liquidity position, and a reasonable Persimmon share price valuation. On cash and liquidity, Persimmon looks fine right now. The firm had £940m cash at 23 April, and an undrawn £300m credit facility. I think dividend prospects look fine for now. But if earnings growth doesn’t resume quickly enough, Persimmon’s lofty aims might not be met and we could face a risk of a dividend cut.

There’s one other thing draws me to housebuilders. Times of market weakness are not 100% bad for them. No, when demand is lower, land prices tend to be lower too. And I look for canny companies building up their land banks when prices are favourable. Persimmon did that last time we faced a slowdown. It’s what first drew me to the company, making the Persimmon share price look attractive at the time. This time, Persimmon said: “We have continued to take advantage of good quality selective land investment opportunities during the period resulting in net land spend of £140m.” That’s another 6,000 plots tucked away, to help fund my future dividends.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Alan Oscroft owns shares of Persimmon. The Motley Fool UK has no position in any of the shares mentioned. Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Our 6 'Best Buys Now' Shares

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his analyst team at The Motley Fool UK have named 6 shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio today, then it might be a good day for you. Because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply click below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

See all posts by Alan Oscroft