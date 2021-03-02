The Motley Fool

I’d listen to Warren Buffett and invest in stocks with wide economic moats

Peter Stephens | Tuesday, 2nd March, 2021

Image source: The Motley Fool

Warren Buffett has a long and successful track record when it comes to generating high returns from investing in the stock market.

One of the key reasons for his success could be his focus on buying companies with wide economic moats. In fact, this is one of his key tenets of investing, and forms a large part of his investment strategy.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

Through adopting a similar approach, it may be possible to reduce risk and generate high returns over the long run.

Warren Buffett’s focus on economic moats

When buying a company, Buffett has historically looked for businesses that have a competitive advantage over their peers. He terms this an ‘economic moat’.

This is clearly very subjective. One investor may have a different viewpoint than another on whether a specific company enjoys a competitive advantage over its peers. However, it often includes those companies which enjoy strong brand loyalty. That means their customer base is more likely to stick with their products.

Or, it could be a business which has a unique product that sets it apart from rivals. Similarly, a business with a lower cost base than its rivals may be able to generate higher profitability in the long run.

Of course, Buffett has many years of experience in identifying companies with wide economic moats. However, by comparing the financial performance of companies, their track records in a variety of operating conditions and contrasting their business models, an investor may gain an insight into whether they have a competitive advantage over peers.

Economic moats and risk/reward opportunities

Warren Buffett’s focus on economic moats could increase his return potential. For example, a business that has a loyal customer base may be able to charge higher prices for its goods. Similarly, lower costs or a unique product may equate to higher margins. Over time, they can allow a company to command a higher valuation and rising share price.

Meanwhile, companies with economic moats may also offer less risk than their peers. For example, they may enjoy more robust demand during periods of weaker operating conditions. This may help to support their bottom lines, and could make them more financially sound than their peers. This point may be especially relevant amid current economic difficulties that may persist beyond the short run.

Buying stocks with competitive advantages today

Due to the uncertain economic outlook, it may be more difficult than usual to follow Warren Buffett’s strategy of focusing on companies with economic moats. It remains unclear which sectors and companies will prosper in what could be a very different economy post-coronavirus.

As such, building a diverse portfolio could be more important than ever. In doing so, an investor can maximise their returns and limit risk over the coming years.

FREE REPORT: Why this £5 stock could be set to surge

Are you on the lookout for UK growth stocks?

If so, get this FREE no-strings report now.

While it’s available: you'll discover what we think is a top growth stock for the decade ahead.

And the performance of this company really is stunning.

In 2019, it returned £150million to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

We believe its financial position is about as solid as anything we’ve seen.

  • Since 2016, annual revenues increased 31%
  • In March 2020, one of its senior directors LOADED UP on 25,000 shares – a position worth £90,259
  • Operating cash flow is up 47%. (Even its operating margins are rising every year!)

Quite simply, we believe it’s a fantastic Foolish growth pick.

What’s more, it deserves your attention today.

So please don’t wait another moment.

Get the full details on this £5 stock now – while your report is free.

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Where to invest £1,000 right now

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his select team of expert analysts at The Motley Fool UK have just revealed 6 "Best Buy" shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more top stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio in this market, then I have some good news for your today -- because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Peter Stephens