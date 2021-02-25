The Motley Fool

Why I’d invest £20k in dividend shares now to help make a passive income

Peter Stephens | Thursday, 25th February, 2021

Image source: Getty Images.

Making a passive income has been made more difficult over recent months. An uncertain global economic outlook and low interest rates mean there are potentially fewer options available to income-seeking investors. After all, some companies have cut their dividends. Meanwhile other assets such as bonds and cash now have extremely low returns.

Despite this, it’s possible to obtain a generous level of income from an investment in dividend shares. As such, now could be the right time to invest £20k, or any other amount, to obtain a growing income that’s likely to be significantly higher than that available elsewhere.

5G is here – and shares of this ‘sleeping giant’ could be a great way for you to potentially profit!

According to one leading industry firm, the 5G boom could create a global industry worth US$12.3 TRILLION out of thin air…

And if you click here we’ll show you something that could be key to unlocking 5G’s full potential...

A generous passive income

Yes, the stock market has experienced a rally over recent months. But a number of dividend shares continue to offer high yields. As such, it’s possible to build a diverse portfolio of stocks that offers a high combined passive income for 2021.

On a relative basis, the income produced by shares this year is likely to be much higher than that available elsewhere. For example, other mainstream assets such as property have risen in price over the last decade. This may mean that yields across the sector have been squeezed at the same time as some stocks trade at low prices with high dividend yields.

Similarly, low interest rates mean that the income return on bonds and cash may be less than inflation in 2021 and in the coming years. This could further increase the appeal of dividend shares as a means to obtain a worthwhile passive income.

Dividend growth potential

As well as a generous income return in 2021, an investment in dividend shares could provide a growing passive income over the coming years. Certainly, a number of income stocks will fail to raise their dividends this year because of disruption caused by coronavirus and a weaker global economic performance.

They may decide to hold cash in case there are further economic challenges or disruption caused by coronavirus ahead. However, history shows that this situation is unlikely to persist in the long run. and that an economic recovery is likely to take place.

This could allow dividend shares to raise their payouts at a fast pace. And those hikes may be above inflation in many instances. This could further raise the profile of dividend stocks so they become popular among a broader range of investors.

For example, a rapidly-rising dividend may suggest to growth investors that a company’s management team is optimistic about its prospects. This could increase demand for that company’s shares, and lead its stock price higher.

Therefore, dividend shares could offer capital growth alongside a worthwhile passive income today. This means they could be worth buying instead of other assets. And they could provide an income return on a £20k investment, or any other amount, over the coming years.

A Top Share with Enormous Growth Potential

Savvy investors like you won’t want to miss out on this timely opportunity…

Here’s your chance to discover exactly what has got our Motley Fool UK analyst all fired up about this ‘pure-play’ online business (yes, despite the pandemic!).

Not only does this company enjoy a dominant market-leading position…

But its capital-light, highly scalable business model has previously helped it deliver consistently high sales, astounding near-70% margins, and rising shareholder returns … in fact, in 2019 it returned a whopping £150m+ to shareholders in dividends and buybacks!

And here’s the really exciting part…

While COVID-19 may have thrown the company a curveball, management have acted swiftly to ensure this business is as well placed as it can be to ride out the current period of uncertainty… in fact, our analyst believes it should come roaring back to life, just as soon as normal economic activity resumes.

That’s why we think now could be the perfect time for you to start building your own stake in this exceptional business – especially given the shares look to be trading on a fairly undemanding valuation for the year to March 2021.

Click here to claim your copy of this special report now — and we’ll tell you the name of this Top Growth Share… free of charge!

Views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the writer and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a diverse range of insights makes us better investors.

Where to invest £1,000 right now

Renowned stock-picker Mark Rogers and his select team of expert analysts at The Motley Fool UK have just revealed 6 "Best Buy" shares that they believe UK investors should consider buying NOW.

So if you’re looking for more top stock ideas to try and best position your portfolio in this market, then I have some good news for your today -- because we're offering a full 33% off your first year of membership to our flagship share-tipping service, backed by our 'no quibbles' 30-day subscription fee refund guarantee.

Simply enter your email address below to discover how you can take advantage of this.

I would like to receive emails from you about product information and offers from The Fool and its business partners. Each of these emails will provide a link to unsubscribe from future emails. More information about how The Fool collects, stores, and handles personal data is available in its Privacy Statement.

See all posts by Peter Stephens